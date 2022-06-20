5 Plumbing Quick Fixes You Need to Know

Whenever an appliance shows signs of leakage or pipe bursts, it is reasonable to call your plumber. But you cannot afford to wait until the professionals arrive. Leaks or pipe bursts can create risks of water damage and if you don’t do something quickly, your property could get damaged. It is good if you know some quick fixes about blocked toilet repairs Sydney and other plumbing problems to take care of things until the pros are at your place.

Here are 5 simple quick fixes to help you minimise the damage until your local plumber arrives.

i. Burst Pipes & Clogged Drains

Despite your best efforts, plumbing emergencies can arise at any time. For example, pipes can burst in times of storms and sewers can back up. Clogged drains are quite common. You can use products to unclog the blocked drains or pour hot or boiling water. Using hot water can knock some materials free.

ii. A Leaking Pipe

Even if a pipe leak is small, it is important to stop it as quickly as possible. Even minor drips can create big issues. While your plumbers are on their way, you should turn off the water.

Use the following tips to turn off the water:

Find the nearest shut-off valve

Tubs and showers usually have an access panel on the wall

Toilets and sinks have a small knob underneath

Turn the shut-off valve counterclockwise

If the leaking pipe cannot be disconnected using a local shut-off valve, turn off the main water to your home.

iii. A Leaking Pipe Joint

Fixing leaking pipe joints can be a little more difficult than pipe leaks. Things can become more complicated due to the angle of the joint, making quick repairs ineffective and difficult. Still, there are some tools to enable quick fixes. You can use rubber pipe connectors or repair sleeves to wrap around the leaking joint. These solutions can help fix the problem until the professionals arrive.

iv. Low Water Pressure

When you are brushing or taking a shower and the flow of water falls, it can be due to low water pressure. It is common for such problems to occur, but many times the water pressure returns itself. This problem usually occurs when sediment forms on the aerator of the showerhead or faucet. You can soak them in vinegar and use a toothbrush to clean the aerator.

v. Water Heater Problems

Water heaters can develop problems over time. Sediment can collect inside the tank, creating a wide range of issues. The system may not be able to heat water to the desired temperature or as quickly as it should. The water heater may be forced to work harder to maintain the temperatures, increasing your energy costs. You can flush the water heater using the following steps:

Turn off the system

Run hot water in a sink until the tank is drained off

Turn off the cold-water supply

Attach a garden hose to the drain valve, with the hose leading to the nearest floor drain

Open the cold-water supply

Let the water drain until you don’t see any sediment discolouration.

Thus, you can quickly fix most plumbing issues in the short term. Using these tips can help you prevent serious damages from occurring until your plumber arrives. Failing to take these quick measures can increase the chances of damages that may require expensive repair. It is further recommended to follow regular plumbing maintenance, such as periodic Gutter Cleaning Sydney, to prevent major problems.