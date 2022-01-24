5 Surprising Benefits of Aromatherapy for the Work Environment

Today, 40% of people in the workplace say their job or work environment is very or extremely stressful. Many people also describe office environments as sterile, impersonal, and isolating.

What if you have a magic elixir that could help with these issues? While it’s not magic, per se, essential oils pack a natural punch that can unlock benefits when you use them in an aromatherapy diffuser.

What are some reasons to use aromatherapy at work? Keep reading to understand the benefits of aromatherapy that everyone in your office will appreciate.

1. The Calmness Can Promote Collaboration

Using aromatherapy in the office can bolster collaboration. Peppermint oil is known for its ability to relax your windpipe and open your lungs.

This allows people to breathe deeper, which activates the parasympathetic nervous system (PSNS). Your parasympathetic nervous system is like the reverse of your fight or flight response – it calms you down instead of hyping you up.

When everyone is calm it’s easier to get on the same page. Human beings since ancient times have used meditative breathing exercises to get on one accord to accomplish goals within tribes.

2. Less Stress Means Better Morale

When you incorporate aromatherapy for workplace settings, you will likely find that your morale goes up. You’ll find employees more likely to open up and communicate rather than stay to themselves.

People won’t dread coming to work when they have a built-in pleasant mood-booster constantly running.

3. It Stimulates Brain Activity and Focus

The best aromatherapy ideas always involve promoting focus and mental clarity.

Essential oil aromatherapy can also help people calm down, focus, and think clearly. A staggering 70% of workers regularly feel distracted when they’re on the job.

These distractions are frustrating for employees and hurt your company’s earning potential. When the calming effects of essential oils set in, your workers are more likely and able to focus on the tasks at hand.

4. The Office Will Smell Great

Of course, essential oils will make the office smell amazing. The very act of smelling pleasing scents can conjure positive memories and eliminate stress.

Trying out a variety of oils will let you see which scents people in your workplace most prefer.

5. Citrus Oils Provide Energy

Throw some orange, lemon, tangerine, and grapefruit oil in a diffuser and you may not even reach for that morning coffee. These oils are stimulating and offer a boost that will provide energy throughout the day.

Use these whenever your workplace needs a pick me up.

So, what now? Your next step is to invest in a diffuser or other aromatherapy setup that you can put to use. Companies like AromaTech sell equipment that is perfect for the home or the office.

Diffusers will show you how to use aromatherapy effectively so that you can cover as much airspace and square footage as possible.

Embrace the Benefits of Aromatherapy

Now that you know the benefits of aromatherapy for your office, make sure that you put diffusers to use to unlock them.

We’re happy to be your resource when you’d like to read up on essential oils and other aspects of natural healthcare. Browse our other articles to learn more.