5 Things You NEED to do When Converting Your Loft

So, you’re thinking about converting your loft. Newcastle’s roofers certainly have some top tier advice for you, to make sure you’re making all of the right decisions, and taking everything into consideration before plunging into a huge renovation project.

Find out if you need planning permission

Most loft conversions fall under ‘permitted development’, meaning you don’t need planning permission. However, there are some scenarios where you might, such as a listed house or a house that’s in a conservation area. The process is much easier when you don’t require any permission for your loft conversion, but bare in mind you could also require Building Regulations approval and a Party Wall Agreement with your neighbours, depending on the kind of conversion you’re planning.

Choose your design carefully

Before you even begin work on your conversion, you need to think about how the end result will look! Start by giving thought to big features such as furniture, light fittings and other non-negotiables, then move onto accessories. You’ll also need to consider your colour scheme. If you’re going dark, how do you plan to incorporate plenty of natural light? Create a cosy atmosphere by including plenty of lamps, wall lights and ceiling pendants, to add character, as well as warmth to your space.

Consider your lighting options

You already know that your loft doesn’t allow for light naturally, so you’ll need to consider the best lighting option for your roof, based on position. Skylights over the bed are a beautiful way to enjoy the night sky, but juliet balconies work wonderfully to give the appearance of there being more space in the conversion. Of course, there are also artificial lighting options, though you should stay away from floor lamps, as they take up lots of space that you don’t necessarily have.

Make sure you get plenty of quotes

Never go with the first quote you are offered! You should shop around for at least three quotes from building companies, and make sure they are with a registered body with insurance. An example of a registered body could be The Chartered Institute of Building or the Federation of Master Builders. Make sure you get an estimate that is broken down as far as possible, and gives a rough idea of how much each component of the renovation will cost, so you can get the best deal possible.

Have a contingency budget

Sometimes, things are going to cost more than the estimated quote. Goods will get broken or take longer to put together than initially anticipated. Your contingency budget should be roughly 10% of your actual budget, just to cover any unknown extras. Speaking of budget, make sure you factor in the cost of fixtures, fittings and furniture you would like in the loft after the conversion!

Hopefully, you have learned everything you absolutely need to do, in order to have a successful loft conversion and be happy with the results! Always be sure to hire a professional in order to keep you and your property safe!