6 Interesting Ways to Get More Hydrated

Whether you’re preparing for the summer heat or just looking to improve your overall health, reaching peak hydration definitely takes some effort. Contrary to popular belief, getting hydrated is so much more than just drinking lots of water. Though it helps foster hydration, there are many lifestyle changes that can be made for someone looking to get more hydrated. Below are six interesting ways to get more hydrated:

IV treatment

If a night out on the town or a dreadful bout of food poisoning has you searching for IV therapy near me, you’ve got the right idea. The intravenous route is the fastest way to deliver vital fluids, electrolytes, medications, and vitamins to the body. This quick delivery helps to restore optimum hydration and support the immune system. I.V. fluid is absorbed directly into the bloodstream with 100% efficiency compared with approximately 50-60% or less for oral intake. Thus it promotes faster recovery. An I.V. drip typically lasts for 30-45 minutes and its effects can be felt almost immediately. That’s why I.V. fluid treatments are indispensable in hospitals and emergency care centers. We’re making this essential service available to you in your home, hotel or private office to restore your wellness and vitality as quickly and comfortably as possible.

Timestamped water bottle

Heed this advice: you should not wait until you’re thirsty to start drinking water. The best way to begin incorporating better hydration habits is to make a conscious effort to drink more water. If you’re forgetful or simply not used to the routine of regularly drinking water, using a timestamped water bottle will help keep you on track. These bottles come in all sizes to match your lifestyle and desired water intake. For example, athletes or people who work outside will need to drink more water than the average person working 9-5 from their office. Do your research to figure out how much water you should be consuming each day and purchase the bottle right for you.

Try coconut water

If you’ve gotten into the routine of drinking water regularly but are looking for something healthy with a sweet taste – consider trying coconut water. Coconut water is naturally delicious and nutritious as it is filled with potassium, sodium and magnesium, making it a great option to help hydrate. It’s also low in calories and is fat-free. However, not all coconut waters are made the same. But buyer beware: some options on the market are filled with sodium or excess sugars. Be sure to read the label of the coconut water of your liking to ensure it contains only the natural, hydrating goodness you are looking for.

Snack on water based fruits & veggies

Getting hydrated involves so much more than drinking enough water. You need to eat your way to hydration, too! Fruits like watermelon, strawberries, peaches and blueberries can help you on your journey to better hydration. It doesn’t stop at fruits, though! Vegetables are an awesome way to get a hydration boost. Opt to eat more salads with veggies like celery, leafy greens, bell peppers and tomatoes. Why not take it one step further and combine both fruits and veggies in a refreshing gazpacho? Head over to Pinterest and save a recipe you’d want to try. Who knew hydration could be so delicious?

Stay inside during the afternoon

On hot summer days, it’s best to seek air conditioning indoors during the hottest part of the day. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. people who are focusing on getting more hydrated should consider staying at home in the a/c. If your residence doesn’t have air conditioning, it’s recommended to spend time at an indoor shopping mall, watch a movie at the cinema, or check out a book from your public library. If you must be outside, it’s best to check the forecast often and be prepared for the elements. On hot days where you are most vulnerable to dehydration, wear light colored, loose-fitting clothes that lets your skin breathe. Darker colors are notorious for absorbing heat and making you hotter. Wear a hat with a big brim if possible and use sunscreen to prevent sunburns that can lead to a rise in internal body temperature and further loss of fluids.

Have soup more often

After a long day at work or school, you’re ready for a nice and filling meal – but how can you incorporate hydration into your dish? With a broth based soup of course! Have a classic chicken noodle soup to warm you up in the winter or opt for a cold soup to beat the summer heat. Try blending cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, shallots, and garlic with a garnish of cilantro for a crowd pleasing summer friendly and uber hydrating soup.