6 Tips for Finding the Best Casino Sites

Online gambling has grown fast in the last year, reaching a value of over $72 billion at the end of 2021. Statisticians attribute this staggering growth to growing concerns over gathering amongst the crowds of land-based casinos during the pandemic.

It’s also attributable to more leisure time, thanks to lengthy lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. Once people discovered the benefits of gaming online, many of them continued to do so, despite a loosening of restrictions.

Let’s face it, it’s a lot easier logging into your favorite site than it is getting all dressed up and driving to the nearest casino.

Are you keen to try it out? Here’s how to find casino sites guaranteed to keep you occupied and amused.

1. Keep It Legal

If you plan to enjoy online gaming for real money, you must choose a website that operates within your state laws.

At present, you can gamble online legally in six states, namely:

Connecticut

Delaware

Michigan

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

These fluctuate from time to time. So, always check the status of online casinos with your local authorities before you hand over any money.

If they’re operating illegally, you’ll have no recourse if something goes wrong.



2. Choose Games You Enjoy

There are four main types of genres offered by online casinos. These are:

Poker

The world’s most popular casino game requires a little more skill than other card games. Once you’ve mastered all the terminology and practiced a few rounds, you can win some money playing this game if you keep your wits about you.

The most popular poker games are Texas Hold’em, Five Card Draw, Stud Poker, Omaha Hi, and Triple Draw.

Online Slots

These are games of pure chance, but they do offer some attractive themes and payouts. Slots are great for killing time, but they offer some of the worst odds in the industry.

Sports Betting

Sports betting offers an attractive mix of skill and knowledge. Some sports you can bet on are:

NFL

NASCAR

E-Sports

Horse racing

With online sports betting, you also get to enjoy the thrill of competition, knowing you’ve got money riding on the outcome.

Casino Games

Casino games incorporate all the other types of online gambling like roulette, Blackjack, and other card games.

Some internet casino sites focus on one type, while others feature a variety of entertainment options. Many online casinos offer a few free games to get started, so if you’re not sure about your preferences, try a few different varieties first.

3. Look for Lucrative Bonuses

You’re likely to encounter some appealing welcome bonuses as well as VIP perks when you start playing more regularly. Some types of incentives include cashback bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, and weekly bonuses.

One tip before you get started is to look up the casino’s payout rate for online betting before you put any money down. Bonuses and perks are great, but you’re there to win real money.

4. Consider Security

Cybercrime is a real threat nowadays, so it’s important to stay vigilant in all your online interactions. If you’re intending to hand over particulars like your credit card details online, you must know you’re protected from hackers and other online criminals.

Most casinos advertise the security software that’s active on their site. Look for these names before you type any of your particulars on a casino website:

Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC)

VeriSign

Gaming Associates

Technical Systems Testing (TST)

Thawte

You can trust these established technologies to keep your information safe and secure online. They offer security measures on a par with most banking institutions, so you know you’re safe.

Most casinos mention how they transact with clients on their websites. Many offer a range of ways to pay money and withdraw your funds, too.

Some popular options are:

MasterCard

Visa

Neteller

Instant Banking

Skrill

Most of these payment methods offer additional measures to protect their clients.

If the casino you’re considering doesn’t offer a payment option that suits you, you’ll either need to open an account with one of the platforms they do offer or move on to another site.

5. Take Software Into Account

There are plenty of software providers creating online games nowadays. While these are often a matter of preference, they can impact your online experience significantly.

Any online website is only as good as the software that makes it tick. Some of the most popular gaming software developers include:

NextGen Gaming

Betsoft

Net Entertainment

Microgaming

International Gaming Technology

This software affects how well the games run and how reliable their payouts are. You’ll soon discover your favorite, but choosing one of these big names is the best way to ensure a smooth introduction to online gaming.

6. Read Reviews About Casino Sites

Whichever type of casino sites and games you prefer, it’s always best to look up reviews about your options before you get started. Online reviews can help you find the best games of chance, great bonuses, and entertainment-only sites, too.

They’ll highlight the experiences of other players, expose any failings in the software used, and can raise red flags about security issues.

You might also come across service ratings for various casinos, as well as comments about how they handle queries and complaints.

Many review pages will highlight blacklisted sights, so make a note of these and be sure to scroll past them in your search for a gaming platform.

Let the Games Begin

When you’re playing on reputable casino sites, you’re opening yourself up to hours of safe, worry-free enjoyment. So, take your time following the steps above to find the best match for you.

Would you like some more ideas on how to pass the time in enjoyable ways? Browse our blog for more of the best tips to help you fill your leisure hours.