7 Awesome Tips Every Mac Computer User Should Know

Did you know that 97% of Americans own cell phones and work on computers daily?

Mac computers are one of the most popular out there. As a Mac owner, you probably take advantage of its functions. Meanwhile, if you’ve switched from a PC to a Mac, you might be clueless about how to use one.

Thankfully, this article offers some tips Mac users should know. Keep reading to discover the best seven tips to improve your computer experience.

1. Mac Users Should Make a Keyboard Shortcut for Anything

Mac computers are renowned for their simplicity and user-friendliness. However, there are still a few tips and tricks that every Mac user should know to get the most out of their computer. One such trip is to create keyboard shortcuts for anything.

Keyboard shortcuts can save you time and hassle, mainly if you repeatedly perform the same tasks. To create a keyboard shortcut, go to the Keyboard preferences in your System Preferences. You can add new shortcuts from here by clicking the “+” sign. Give your shortcut a name that will remind you what it does.

Now, press the shortcut keys whenever you need to perform that task, and your Mac will do the work for you. One of the best shortcuts you can do is the shutdown timer, where you can conserve energy when not using it. If you want to know more information about it, visit https://setapp.com/how-to/shutdown-timer-on-mac.

2. Organizing Your Files

Mac computer users should know how to organize their files. But just in case you’re new to the Mac or need a refresher, here are some excellent tips:

Use folders to keep your files organized.

Drag and drop files into your folders.

Use aliases to access files quickly.

Use the Tags feature to label your files.

3. Configuring Your Notifications

To start, open the System Preferences application and click on the “Notifications” icon. From here, you can choose which applications you would like to receive notifications from and how you would like to receive them. For example, you can choose to receive notifications from a specific app as an alert, banner, or badge.

You can also choose whether or not you would like to see the notification in the Notification Center. To further customize your notifications, you can click on the “Options” button for each app. Here, you can choose to have the app play a sound when it sends you a notification, as well as whether or not you would like the app to badge its icon.

4. Utilizing Multiple Desktops

One of the best tips is to utilize multiple desktops. Having various desktops can help you keep your bills organized and make it easier to find the information you need. It can be beneficial if you are someone who likes to have a lot of different tabs open at the same time.

5. Finder Tips and Tricks

If you’re a Mac user, you probably already know how great the Finder is. But there are a few tips and tricks that can make using the Finder even more awesome. Here are a few to get you started:

To quickly open a Finder window, just hit the spacebar in any other application. It is called Quick Look, a great way to get a quick preview of a file without having to open it in an application.

If you want to see all the files in a folder, including the ones that are usually hidden, use the Finder’s “Go to Folder” command (Shift + Command + G) and type in “~/Library.” It will take you to your user library folder, where you can access all hidden files and folders.

If you need to find a specific file quickly, use the Finder’s search function (Command + F). You can use simple keywords or advanced search criteria to narrow your results.

6. Share Easily With Friends

You can share files and other data with friends who also use Mac computers in several ways. One of the easiest ways to do this is to use the AirDrop feature. It allows you to share files wirelessly with other Mac users close to you.

Another way to share data is to use iCloud. It is a cloud-based storage system that you can use to store files and data. You can then access this data from any device that has an Internet connection.

Finally, you can also use a USB flash drive to share data. Connect the USB drive to your computer and then to your friend’s computer, and you will be able to access the data on the drive.

7. Find the WiFi Password for Your Other Devices

One excellent tip is that users can find the WiFi password for their other devices. It can be beneficial if you’ve forgotten your password or need to connect a new device to your network.

To find the WiFi password for your other devices, open the Keychain Access application and search for the name of your wireless network. The password will be displayed in the “Attributes” field.

Get the Most Out of Your Mac

The article discusses various tips every Mac user should know to get the most out of their machine. These tips range from simple keyboard shortcuts to more advanced information, like dividing your screen into multiple virtual desktops. Mac users can increase their productivity and efficiency by taking advantage of these tips.

Would you like more awesome tips? Check out our other blog posts to find more of what you’re looking for.