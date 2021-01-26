Beat The Heat This Summer

The summertime is synonymous with beach days, pool parties and ice cream sundaes. While that sounds like a great time, the heat can suddenly become uncomfortable, leaving many of us looking for ways to cool down without breaking the bank.

With summer around the corner and the impending heatwaves following suit, it’s important to know what to do when Mother Nature turns up the heat. Here are some cool ideas to get you started.

5 Hot Tips For Staying Cool

Choose appropriate clothing

The simplest way to ensure comfort during the heat of summer is to choose the correct clothes. And no, wearing less clothes isn’t always the answer. Select clothing made from natural fibres that breathes as it’ll keep you cool and opt for something loose-fitting. There’s nothing more uncomfortable than being stuck in wet, tight clothes – especially when they’re drenched in sweat. Cotton and linen are the best fabric options as they let the sweat evaporate while having room for a breeze to pass through.

Ice cream is always a good idea

Not that you need an excuse to eat ice cream or stock up on your favourite flavours. Low fat or low-calorie icy treats are the perfect summertime cooldown. Avoid full-fat options as they are more difficult to digest and require more energy to do so. This can make you feel sluggish and not really help your situation, although it will provide temporary relief from the heat.

Invest in tech

We cannot forget the classic cooldown options found in most homes, fans, and air conditioners. You can even take your fan to the next level by placing a bowl of ice in front of it, allowing cold air to blow throughout the space. There’s nothing better than walking into a cool space after being outside in the blazing sun. Another tip is to set your fan to spin in the opposite direction in summer so that it sucks the hot air upwards, cooling the room down faster. You can lie in the cool air and play at online Bingo sites, read your book, or even fall asleep!

Add water-rich foods to your diet

Watermelons and cucumber can help you fill up while staying hydrated. Another food tip for the summertime is to eat multiple small meals instead of a few large ones. This is because this can leave you feeling sluggish and drained. So, give your body a break and go for quality, not quantity.

Listen to the old wives’ tales

Common sense and age-old advice will go a long way when it comes to staying cool. Try to avoid being outside when the sun is at its hottest, rather stay in and meditate or relax as much as possible. If you happened to be outside, stay hydrated and try to stay in the shade. Cold beverages and cold compresses can also provide instant relief in a pinch. Keep it simple, and when in doubt, channel your grandma and everything she used to say to you when you moaned about the heat.

Stay Cool

Unbearable heat can put a damper on summer festivities, so find ways to keep yourself cool on days when it seems impossible. Stay in and save money, and only go out when its cooler. This way, you’ll get the most of your summer without giving in to the heat.