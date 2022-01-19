Best Tobey Maguire Movies to Watch

source

Tobey Maguire was born on June 27, 1975, and is one of the most amazing actors and film producers who is known for his outstanding performance as Peter Parker in around 4 Spider-Man movies including the 2002-2007 Spider-Man trilogy and also starred recently in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tobey also performed some outstanding roles in movies like Pleasantville (1998), Ride with the Devil (1999), Wonder Boys (2000), Seabiscuit (2003), The Great Gatsby (2013) and countless others. He has received different awards for his outstanding performances including Saturn Awards for the Best Younger Actor/Actress (Pleasantville in 1999), Toronto Film Critics Association Awards for Best Supporting Performance – Male (Wonder Boys in 2000), Teen Choice Awards for Choice Movie Actor: Drama/Action-Adventure and Choice Movie: Liplock shared with Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man in 2002), MTV Movie + TV Awards for the Best Kiss shared with Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man in 2003), CinEuphoria Awards for being the Best Actor – International Competition (Brothers in 2011) and nominations in different categories. In the year 2012, he also established his production company called Material Pictures and co-produced Good People.

Tobey started his career from the movie called The Wizard (1989) where he played the role of one of the goons and had no lines and worked as a child actor in the early 90s as well. One of the major roles that gave Tobey immense fame was in 2002 where he starred in the Spider-Man movie along with Kirsten Dunst, James Franco and many others. The movie made him the face of MCU and is graded among the highest-grossing movies along with 2 other sequels of the movie. Let's have a look at the different movies Tobey Maguire starred in:

Spider-man

Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, Joe Manganiello, James Franco, Cliff Robertson, Rosemary Harris, Gerry Becker, J.K. Simmons, Stanley Anderson, Jack Betts, Bill Nunn, Michael Papajohn, K.K. Dodds, Bruce Campbell, Ted Raimi and others

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Spider-Man 2

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Alfred Molina, James Franco, Gregg Edelman, Rosemary Harris, Elizabeth Banks, Ted Raimi, Vanessa Ferlito, Donna Murphy, J.K. Simmons, Bill Nunn, Aasif Mandvi, Dylan Baker, Daniel Gillies, Willem Dafoe, Cliff Robertson

IMDb Rating: 6.2

The Good German

Cast: George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, Beau Bridges, Tobey Maguire, John Roeder, Tony Curran, Leland Orser, Dave Power, Jack Thompson, Christian Oliver, Robin Weigert

Ravil Isyanov, Don Pugsley, Dominic Comperatore and more

IMDb Rating: 6.0

The Great Gatsby

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Eden Falk, Richard Carter, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan

Joel Edgerton, Lisa Adam, Jason Clarke, Amitabh Bachchan, Mal Day, Isla Fisher, Steve Bisley, Adelaide Clemens, Vince Colosimo, Max Cullen, Elizabeth Debicki, Emmanuel Ekwensi and others.

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Ride With The Devil

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Skeet Ulrich, Jeremy W. Auman, Kathleen Warfel, Scott Sener, John Whelan, Jeffrey Dover, Jay Thorson, Glenn Q. Pierce, John Judd, David Darlow, Michael W. Nash, Zan McLeod, Tyler Johnson, Don Shanks, Roger Landes, Kelly Werts and more

IMDb Rating: 6.7

Spider-Man 3

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Dylan Baker, Topher Grace, Cliff Robertson, Thomas Haden Church, Rosemary Harris, J.K. Simmons, Theresa Russell, Perla Haney-Jardine, Bryce Dallas Howard, James Cromwell, Bill Nunn, Bruce Campbell, Elizabeth Banks, Ted Raimi, Willem Dafoe and others

IMDb Rating: 6.2

Brothers

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Sam Shepard, Taylor Geare, Natalie Portman, Tobey Maguire, Arron Shiver, Mare Winningham, Patrick John Flueger, Bailee Madison, Omid Abtahi, Clifton Collins Jr., Navid Negahban, Ray Prewitt, Ethan Suplee, Jenny Wade, Rebekah Wiggins

Carrie Fleming and others

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Pawn Sacrifice

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Liev Schreiber, Lily Rabe, Alexandre Gorchkov, Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick, Igor Ovadis, Edward Zinoviev, Peter Sarsgaard, Vitali Makarov, Michael Stuhlbarg, Robin Weigert, Brett Watson, Aiden Lovekamp, Evelyne Brochu, Sophie Nélisse and others

IMDb Rating: 7.0

In the end, one can say that Tobey Maguire is one of the most versatile actors of the American cinema and apart from movies, he has been part of popular American shows like Walker, Texas Ranger), Roseanne, Tracey Takes OnGreat Scott! And different commercials as well.