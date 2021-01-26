Easy Tips For Buying A New PC

So you’ve decided that it’s time to toss out your old desktop PC, and finally invest in something a touch newer. Best brace your bank account, because this is going to undoubtedly be an expensive little purchase. Right?

Not necessarily. It turns out that with just a little research, a bit of careful selection, and perhaps a touch of elbow grease, you can drastically reduce the cost. No, it doesn’t mean that you’re going to be stuck with something archaic either.

Here are a few simple tips for getting a decent new PC you can do everything from play online games to send emails ad edit photos on.

What Is It For?

First and foremost, the most obvious question; what do you intend on using the PC for? If you intend on strictly using it for checking emails, browsing the web, and streaming a bit of Netflix, don’t be fooled into thinking you need the best of the best setup.

Just about any build under the sun can browse the web and stream Netflix. Even parts from several years ago will be sufficient, regardless of what a salesperson is telling you. A basic graphics card, simple CPU and 8 gigabytes of RAM will do fine.

Of course, if you intend on doing more than just checking out the best Pokies games, the cost is going to shoot up significantly. But that is up to you.

Don’t Buy Prebuilt

You have probably heard this before, and it is just a fact. Prebuilt PCs are severely overpriced, and really should be avoided at all costs. The latest PC parts are designed very specifically to be easy to put together, and you will have no problem putting them together yourself.

With just a simple guidance video on YouTube, it shouldn’t be more than an hour or two of effort. The real challenge is in researching the parts you want, and buying them separately. Even still, the money saved will be well worth the time and effort, and you can use it for fun elsewhere.

What You Need

Here are the parts that are needed for a new PC. Be sure to keep in mind, however, that many parts can be reused from an old setup, regardless of how dated those parts seems. A case, monitor, keyboard, mouse and power supply, for example, will all very likely be reusable. You certainly don’t need a new case that only offers displays of LED lights to justify its cost.

Case

Power supply

Motherboard

CPU

RAM

GPU

SDD

Important Factors

The CPU is by far the most overrated part of a PC. It helps to have a new model, but for the most part even the most demanding games will work just fine on a CPU model many years old. Again, don’t let a salesperson convince you otherwise. Simply research the requirements for the latest games, and decide for yourself.

The GPU, by a mile, is what matters most in gaming. If you are looking to splash out in any department, make sure it is the GPU where you spend the extra cash. You’ll be glad you did.