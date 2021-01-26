Essential Apps You Should Have On Your Phone

If you take a look at your phone right now, be honest and list the number of apps that you actually really need. No, not the ones you use every second month, the ones you use on a daily basis. It probably isn’t that many. Worst of all, the long list of mostly useless apps are really just taking up space, and cluttering up your phone.

Check out a list of apps that really are worth the space.

Dropbox

If you don’t already have Dropbox, the only real question is; why not? There is no better app currently available that allows you to quickly, easily and conveniently synchronise important files between your devices. It is easy to use, a breeze to set up, and will ensure that you’re never again stuck without important files.

Best of all, it is compatible with Android, Apple, and Windows. We can’t stress enough that Dropbox is basically essential for just about everyone, regardless of profession.

Snapseed

There is oceans of photo editing software out there, most of which are mediocre, and cost exorbitant amounts to use per month. Well, forget all the nonsense, delete it, and get yourself Snapseed.

Snapseed is a completely free photo editor that does everything under the sun, from the most intensive professional editing, to broader filter applications. It is straightforward to use, easy to navigate, and takes up just a small slice of your hard drive space. In other words, it is the ultimate free photo editor, far surpassing just about everything else on the market.

VLC Player

Speaking of one free option to rule them all, you certainly need VLC Player. There is a ton of different video and audio formats out there these days, and it can be a royal pain trying to figure out which file needs which player. Again, delete it all and simply get VLC Player. It can handle any media file you throw at it, no matter how glitzy, and even comes with built in equalizers and other nifty gimmicks. Highly recommended.

CamScanner

Ever been in a rush, only to realise you need a digital version of a paper document? Forget taking a messy photo of the document, and instead harness the power of the CamScanner app. CamScanner is specifically designed to use your phone’s camera to quickly scan paper documents, transforming them into digital files.

Best of all, no you don’t need the best camera on the market. Just about any camera will do, assuming you take the photo in decent lighting.

Nova Launcher

Lastly, we have one for Android users in particular; Nova Launcher. Simply put, Nova Launcher is the key to completely transforming your phone’s layout in intricate detail. Literally, every aspect of the home screen can be changed, down to the finest detail. Think of it as basically being allowed to create your own operating system, exactly as you want it.

