Etiquette Tips for Drive-In Movie Theaters

Have you ever been to a drive-in movie theater? These cinemas originated in the 20th century and allowed viewers to watch movies, outside, with snacks, in the car! If you are looking for a cute experience of sitting “under the stars” movies that you can just park your car in front of and watch, these drive-ins are making a comeback.

When you go to one of these movies, there are a few pieces of etiquette to keep in mind. You want to arrive a little early, be mindful of light and excess noises, and stay inside your vehicle for the entirety of the film. Let’s take a look at how these tips will give you ultimate levels of nostalgia!

Arrive Early

There are several reasons why it is advised to get to your destination early. First, it gives you a prime selection of parking spots . It also provides a buffer to set up your audio and get snacks and refreshments (especially candy bags that endlessly crinkle as you enjoy them). Plus, this strategy increases your chances of seeing the sunset.

Getting there early is a good idea because some of these venues have limited capacity. Being prompt makes it more likely to secure a spot, especially if the event is popular… and you know it will be!

When you get there ahead of time, you are able to get yourself situated which also helps others have a good time. You avoid disturbing everyone else as you drive to your area and help keep their view intact once previews start. So, use this extra time to hit the restroom, get your snacks, set up your seating situation, and start to relax as a community of very cool movie-goers.

Minimize Unnecessary Light and Noise

Another tip to be polite and kind to others during this experience is to minimize the use of light or making unnecessary noise. Even though no one is going to see you do this – which is exactly the point – keeping your voice low and avoiding light disturbances gives others the respect they deserve to enjoy their time, too.

Before you do anything else, make sure to turn off all of your exterior lights and keep them to a minimum while inside. Double-check that your headlights and those for parking and brakes are totally off. If you need to see after it gets dark, use a small flashlight instead of the obnoxiously bright one on your phone!

If you really need to open your door, be gentle when you close it. Try to do the same with your windows, too. These measures reduce unexpected sounds and keep others’ focus on the screen. Plus, don’t forget the golden rule of all theaters to silence or turn off your cell phone to avoid interruptions.

Remain Inside Your Vehicle

Staying inside your car once you arrive is courteous for practical and safety-related reasons. This guideline preserves the original tradition by creating a nostalgic experience, and it protects you from unexpected weather – or even wildlife that tries to join you for some popcorn!

Prepare for the event before you leave. Pack blankets, pillows, or other items to get comfortable. If snacks and refreshments are not offered, bring those as well. Once you arrive, adjust your seats, if needed. Use the restroom so you don’t need to get up later, and bring a bag for collecting trash. Don’t forget to properly dispose of any garbage afterward, too!

Drive-in theaters have taken on a modern flair, but their original charm remains. One thing that hasn’t changed is having an insurance plan with the coverage you need in case anything unexpected happens before, during, or after the film? Freeway car insurance is one of the top in the industry and offers many types of plans. If you are looking to replace your current coverage, it’s worth considering. Visit their website or call them to learn more. worth considering. Visit their website or call them to learn more.

Be Respectful of Others During the Drive-In Experience

Today’s drive-in cinemas are nostalgic and bring a piece of history into the present. To be polite and respectful to your neighbors, get there early, try not to turn on any lights or make noise, and avoid getting out of your car. Get ready to embrace all of the charm and comfort this activity offers!