Five Easy Steps to Create a Nursery for a New Baby

Starting a family is an exciting adventure, but it can also be stressful and overwhelming. When you’re expecting your first child, your friends and family will undoubtedly offer their advice on everything from nursery and names to which stroller to buy. They might even suggest custom interior French doors for the new nursery.

While everyone has their unique preferences, there is one piece of advice you’ll repeatedly hear—don’t wait. Start planning your baby’s nursery now.

To help you get started, we’ve rounded up five simple steps you can take today to create a nursery for your new baby. These steps will help you plan for the future and make sure your nursery is as perfect as possible when your little one arrives.

Decide Where You Want to Put the Crib

If there are limited spaces in your home, this decision can be critical. You may have a small space that doesn’t have enough room for a dresser or changing table and nowhere else to put it. It may make sense to purchase a portable changing table on wheels that attaches directly to the wall or ceiling.

Bedding and Decor

If you’re buying furniture for a nursery that will be used for both your baby and your toddler, it’s important to think about what bedding and decor will be best for the room. For example, if you plan on using the space for both children, a crib with a changing table attached might be the most practical. This way, you can use one space for two different purposes.

On the other hand, if your baby will be sleeping in her room from birth until she outgrows her crib and you don’t need a changing table or crib railings, then consider purchasing a simple bassinet or pack ‘n play instead.

Furniture and Accessories

If you’ve made it this far, congratulations! You’re well on your way to creating a perfect nursery for your baby’s needs. Now it’s time to start thinking about how you’ll go about putting it all together.

When deciding what furniture and accessories to purchase, keep in mind that different pieces will work best for different purposes in the room. For example, choose a crib that can hold two babies.

Decide What You Want to Do With the Nursery

What is the purpose of your nursery? Do you want it to be an aesthetic room for showing off your baby’s new arrival, or will it be more of a playroom for your child as she grows up?

If you plan on using the room for both purposes, it can make sense to invest in changes that can be easily changed later. For example, if you choose to paint the walls a bright color, you can easily change them when your child outgrows her crib.

If you only plan on using the room for one child, then invest in a single bed or bassinet instead. You’ll also have to consider the size of your family and your budget. The more children you have, the more furniture and accessories you might need.

When deciding how much to spend on each piece of furniture and accessories, remember that quality over quantity is always better than purchasing cheap.

Decide How You Want to Decorate the Room

Decorating your nursery can be a fun and creative process, but it can also be overwhelming if you’re looking for the perfect look for your space. Instead of trying to find a one-size-fits-all baby nursery design, start with what you love and make modifications from there. If you love the look of vintage cribs but don’t want to spend a lot of money on a crib, consider purchasing an antique crib skirt or blanket instead.

The tips discussed above should help you create a perfect baby nursery for your needs. With any room, it’s especially important to create a nursery that’s perfect for your baby’s needs. Remember that it’ll be a long time before you can truly call the room “baby-ready,” so don’t stress too much about the details. You can always make adjustments as your baby grows and learn what works best for your family.