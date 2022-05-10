Go green on a budget: 5 eco-conscious changes that don’t cost a bomb

When we think about going green, lots of people think it will cost them the earth. But being more eco-conscious doesn’t mean you need to install a solar panel system or insulation, though there are ECO funding solutions available to help with this. You can simply make some small changes to your lifestyle that will save you some money, like the 5 we have suggested below.

Give up bottled water

Not only will this handy tip mean a reduction in your carbon footprint, it will also result in you actually saving money! Invest in a reusable water bottle, and a water filter or distiller if you want to reassure yourself that the water is fresh and safe. Unfortunately, even if we put out plastic bottles in the recycling bin, most still end up in landfills. It’s a much better decision, for the environment and your wallet, to invest in a reusable bottle instead of buying plastic.

Turn it off at the wall!

Do you know how much energy our devices continue to use when they’re left on standby? Between 9 and 16% of the electricity consumed in UK homes is used to power appliances when they are in standby mode, adding at least £86 to our electricity bills. Best of all, this tip will once again save you money, rather than ask you to make an investment. And we all know that right now, we need to be saving all the money we can; the benefits for the environment are a happy bonus.

Rechargeable is the way forward

You can save yourself lots of money and lots of waste, by investing in rechargeable batteries. Batteries have all sorts of uses around the house, and they’re very hard to dispose of, with many ending up in landfills where they will release metals such as mercury, lead and cadmium into the environment. On top of this, you will save money by constantly repurchasing new batteries overtime.

Air dry your clothes

We’re officially in the season where we can start drying our clothes outside, but what about during winter? Are you a slave to your tumble dryer, or do you dry the washing on the radiator? Instead, put a bit of money behind getting a drying rack. You’ll be able to dry more of your clothes at once and save some energy by opting for a natural dry. As long as you take your clothes out of the washing machine straight away, you’ll avoid any funky smells and if you’re lucky, you won’t even need to iron some items.

Buy second hand

Charity shops are an eco-conscious person’s best friend! Not only are they cheap and cheerful, it means you are repurposing someone’s old belongings, preventing them from being dumped in a landfill. Some people will donate designer gear to the charity shop, because they simply have no more use for it, so keep your eyes peeled and you might strike gold. Even better, why not borrow an outfit from a friend or family member before buying? Save yourself some money and help the environment too.