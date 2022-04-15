Horse Betting Tips to Help You Win Big

Everybody comes with the thought of how nice it would be to win a horse race bet. Yet, although the wins are significant, it can be tough to predict the winning horse. Many factors come into play, and they have to be studied to increase your chances of winning.

While some people decide their bet by colors or lucky numbers, others pay a lot of attention to information about the horses. Much of this information comes from the race card form. If you don’t know how to interpret this card, there are many guides available. There are also extensive guides on different racecourses, like the Wincanton Racecourse guide posted on British Racecourses. This information is something that horse bettors need to take advantage of, as it can help them make better decisions.

As a sport of high anticipation, thrill, and frequent periods of frustration, nothing is certain in horse races. It can be hard to select the right horse, so here are a couple of tips that horseracing fans can follow to increase their winning probability.

Do Your Homework

By researching the past winners and odds and chances, bettors can access all the information they need to place a solid bet with the best chance to win. Researching allows you to learn how a horse’s performance in the last races was and understand whether they are in peak form.

In addition, you can understand how much time has passed from their previous race and how rested they are. Besides that, another thing to consider is the handicap weight of the entries. There are various platforms and forums where you can learn this and develop better and smarter bets.

Identify Fan Favorites

Knowing the fan favorites can help you understand which horse has the highest probability of winning. While it is never a guarantee that the fan favorite is always a winner, it is good to keep this info in mind before placing a bet.

Since most attendants have done their homework and learned which horse is the best option to bet on, it can be easy just to bet on them. Just look at the ticket for the horse where the price or odds indicate that the horse has a higher probability of getting a good placement.

However, know that there are many options on the ticket, and you can always find better bets. By keeping your funds out of your favorite betting choices, you will have a higher budget to experiment and earn more.

Starting Position

The position where the horse starts on the racetrack should never be overlooked. Starting positions can significantly impact the result of the race. For that reason, always consider the position before placing a bet. Generally, if you plan on betting on a sprint, go for the outer stall positioning. Meanwhile, if the race you are interested in has a longer distance, the inner stall positions have a higher win probability.

However, it’s important to understand that the inner or the position close to the rail is only good for quick breakers. Otherwise, your horse will be cut off, losing all its momentum and resulting in a bad outcome. In addition, if your choice is close to the rail, you have to consider the dirt coming in their face as a setback.

While the options coming from the outer stall have no problems with dirt, they have to run a larger distance, which is crucial in some scenarios. For that reason, the best position to look for should be from two to five.

Limit the Number of Winning Horses

For people just starting out, betting on three or more winning horses can seem like a good idea to increase their chances of winning and limit their losses. However, they need to remember that the remains are guaranteed losers since there is only one winner.

For that reason, you should look for picks in separate races. It is always better to arrive early and have the whole racing agenda in front of you with many possible bets. That way, you can bet for up to two winning horses and minimize the risk while increasing the winning probability.

In addition, by planning your budget correctly, you will have more fun betting on many races. That will lead to enjoyment of the thrilling sensations and the prizes you have won.