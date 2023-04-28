How Pediatric Chiropractic Care Can Help Your Colicky Baby

Colic is hard, whether you’re a parent or a doctor. It affects newborns and can go on for up to three months or more. It’s infuriating and nerve-wracking because there’s so much we don’t know.

When we don’t understand something, it’s easier to believe it comes from some kind of innate misfortune or bad luck. But there’s never been a better time to get to the bottom of a phenomenon, as technology and research have never been more accessible.

Pediatric chiropractic care just might be the answer for your colicky baby.

Improves Communication Between the Spinal Cord and the Brain

Chiropractic is beneficial to a baby’s nervous system, which includes the spine. By increasing the communication between the baby’s brain and its spinal cord, chiropractic care helps treat colic.

It assists in the alignment of the spine. It provides a healthier environment for nerve impulses. This helps to communicate back and forth from your baby’s brain. When these nerve impulses optimally flow, colic can be resolved.

Improves Digestive Functions

This can help your baby’s digestive system to function properly. It reduces or eliminates episodes of colic and gas. Adjustments can also alleviate pain, stress, tension, and spasms in the intestines, stomach, and esophagus.

This, in turn, helps the baby to relax and improves the efficiency of the digestive system, ultimately reducing colic and improving your baby’s overall health and wellness.

Chiropractic care can be an excellent natural remedy for colicky babies and improve digestive functions. You sure want the best for your child. Make sure to check out how waterside chiropractic can help you and your baby today!

Address Injuries Due to Delivery and Tension

During delivery, a baby can be injured from a variety of things including long labor, a vacuum extraction, forceps delivery, or from a large baby. After birth, a baby is at risk of sustaining muscular tension due to reflux and excessive crying.

During the adjustment, the doctor releases the tension in the muscles with gentle stretching, manual manipulation, and non-force adjusting techniques specific to babies.

Reduces Stress and Crankiness

During a chiropractic adjustment for a colicky baby, gentle pressure is applied to the baby’s spine and joints. This allows the body to release tension and relax. This releases endorphins and serotonin, which in turn encourages the baby to relax and sleep better.

Discomfort, such as infant stress, can also be addressed through pediatric chiropractic adjustments. Gentle compressions, rocking, cradling, and bouncing can also be used to calm the baby. It helps them overcome their colic.

Restoring proper alignment, nervous system functions, and regulation of hormones, helps to reduce stress and crankiness.

Learn How Pediatric Chiropractic Care Can Help Your Colicky Baby Today

Pediatric chiropractic care is a safe, natural approach to helping a colicky baby. It can be used to restore balance and comfort to their nervous system, improve digestion, and lessen the discomfort of their baby’s fussiness and crying.

If you’re considering chiropractic care for your colicky baby, consider researching the options at your local health clinic. Start today and see the difference chiropractic care can make for your baby’s development and comfort!

