How to Combine PDF with a Word Document

When creating text in Word format, you can encounter many difficulties. One of them is to copy and add text from a PDF file into it. Many people know that these formats are not compatible. Unfortunately, however, it so often happens that authors have to transfer text from one format to another. Such skills can be useful, for example, for students who are preparing answers for seminars or exams, or for managers who need to transfer a certain chart or table. You can find how to edit a PDF online or in a special application in this article.

Merge PDF Documents: the Simplest Options

The main advantage of the PDF format is that it preserves the excellent quality of text and other images, and can protect the information contained in the document. And most importantly, it can be edited both online and offline.

If you have text in a Word document on your computer and need to add text from a PDF, you can do this directly in Microsoft Word. This is convenient because you don’t need a PDF splitter for this method. First, open the document in Word, then go to the menu, and select the “Paste” and “Object” functions. A pop-up window will appear with all the existing documents on your computer. In the drop-down list, find the desired PDF text and paste it into the document. It is a very simple method, but it has a significant disadvantage. The PDF text will be pasted as an image, which means it cannot be edited. You will have to do this beforehand in a special PDF software editor. However, the pasted text is easily cropped, reduced, or enlarged directly in the Word file. So it looks more like an image than a printed text.

The second way is to convert text from PDF to Word. For this purpose, find a suitable converter online or download the application to your computer. Upload the required PDF file to the application and wait until the end of processing. Download a new Word document, open it and copy the necessary text. You can now easily paste it into the main Word document. Also, this text can now be edited, which is very convenient. However, if your computer has little memory and you cannot download the converted document, this method will not work. In this case, you can also use special software to compress the text. Instructions on how to compress PDF or Word files can easily be found on the Internet.

The easiest solution to paste the text of a PDF into Word will be simply to copy the text provided that you have the full version of the Adobe editor installed. In that case, just open the PDF text in that application and find the menu. Here, click on the “Export” function and use it. There are situations where the content of the file is locked. This means it is not shared and you need to get it. For this, contact the author of the file and ask him/her for the password or to share it. Now you can copy it with the familiar “Copy-Paste” method

.

How to Write on PDF Online

Today there are many applications and programs for writing texts. However, some of them are good only in terms of certain functions. Pandadoc is an application that is more versatile and easily accessible to both general users and employees of companies. Here you can create your own texts from scratch, as well as use ready-made templates. So it is especially of great help when it comes to the official documentation. In addition, the application can create an official electronic signature, which is easily and legally used to certify the documents or contracts in electronic form. If the text requires the simultaneous work of several authors, you can enable sharing and work on one document together with other contributors. Such work saves a lot of time for all employees.