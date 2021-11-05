How To Open And Refill Your Perfume Bottle (Without Making Mess).

It’s not uncommon for people to refill perfume bottles with a new or similar fragrance oil. Sometimes, it’s just a move that allows people to play around with scents, like going beyond layering to literally mixing different fragrances. At other times, you may not want to go around with your regular or large-sized bottle, so opening up a used bottle or atomizer makes sense if you just want to carry a little quantity for a short trip.

Whichever boat you are in, you’d probably agree that refilling can be a bit of a challenge as perfume bottles can appear impenetrable. So, here’s a short guide on how to open and refill a perfume bottle, without making a mess.

Perfume bottles seals.

It’s not very difficult to open perfume bottles if you know what you are doing. Whether you want to open it to get a little out or refill it with another fragrance, knowing bottle types and the right tools is key. Different perfume bottles have varying sealing systems. This is often due to the preservation fragrance oils. Perfume designers sometimes use sealing systems that are more secure than others. There are metal-sealed, plastic-sealed, or no seal with an ordinary nozzle.

How to open perfume bottles?

First, you’ll need a nipper, pliers, and tissue. The first step is to remove the cap to expose the sprayer or nozzle. Use the pliers to remove the nozzle. This way, the nozzle base will become visible so you can remove it.

This part is a bit complicated as the base is wrapped around the neck of perfume bottles with high temperatures. The nipper comes in handy here to loosen the metal, followed by using the pliers to wriggle it. Don’t be too forceful otherwise, you’ll damage it or the bottle and render it useless for a refill. Once the base comes off, use tissues to wipe the neck to remove any chipped-off glass.

If you are dealing with a plastic base, the process is the same but plastics are a lot easier with a lesser risk of damaging the bottles. Still, caution is needed as it’s not impossible since many perfume bottles are fragile. When browsing through sites like www.parfumdreams.ie, you can see that many popular perfumes use metal seals, although other perfumes like Chanel (No5) comes with a Baudruchage sealing.

It usually comes with a string, wrapped around the neck of the bottle. So, you’ll likely need scissors to cut the string.

Refill the perfume oil.

Since you now know how to open the seal, the next step is to refill. You may need to first clean the contents by pouring clean water and safely microwave it for a minute. Empty the contents and you’ll be ready to pour new contents into the bottle. There shouldn’t be any problem here unless you are in a hurry.

The risk of spilling your perfume can come into play. As you know, many perfumes don’t come in very large volumes, so you can use a very small and neat funnel to aid the careful transfer of perfume oil.

Add the seal.

If you carefully initiated the seal-removal step, then you should not have a problem resealing your bottle. You’ll need the pliers to tighten the metal seal around the bottle’s neck. Put the sprayer and you are good to go.

Do you have any questions about this article? Click here to contact us today.