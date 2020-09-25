How To Pick the Best Bicycle for You

Let’s face it: There’s no such thing as “one size fits all.” You don’t buy your clothes that way, so why should you buy a bike that doesn’t fit your size, body type and riding style? With a huge range of frame style, seat, tire, speed and grip options, you’re sure to find a bicycle that’s comfortable, fun to ride and perfect for your needs. When you’re shopping womens hybrid bikes for sale or browsing mens bikes, here are a few things you should consider.

Consider Where and How You Ride

Sure, you probably could commute to work in a 1993 Dauer Porsche 962, but that’s a colossal waste of a legendary race car. Similarly, you should select your bike based on how and where you plan to ride it. Adult bikes are usually classified by riding style: cruiser, comfort, commuter, tricycles and hybrids, just to name a few. A quick breakdown of these styles can help you better understand them:

Cruisers usually feature an upright riding position, padded seats and thick tires. They are comfort-oriented and easy on your body, so you experience less pain and discomfort while riding.

usually feature an upright riding position, padded seats and thick tires. They are comfort-oriented and easy on your body, so you experience less pain and discomfort while riding. Hybrids are also comfort-focused thanks to their large padded seats and upright handlebars, but their medium-thick tires can handle both street riding and dirt paths.

are also comfort-focused thanks to their large padded seats and upright handlebars, but their medium-thick tires can handle both street riding and dirt paths. Comfort bikes also feature padded seats and upright handlebars, but their seats are slightly lower than their hybrid cousins. Stretched frames place the pedals further forward – ideal for full foot extension while pedaling.

bikes also feature padded seats and upright handlebars, but their seats are slightly lower than their hybrid cousins. Stretched frames place the pedals further forward – ideal for full foot extension while pedaling. Commuter bikes are built more for speed than cruisers or hybrids, typically designed with tapered saddles and vertical pedaling for optimal comfort. Medium-width tires handle multiple terrain types.

bikes are built more for speed than cruisers or hybrids, typically designed with tapered saddles and vertical pedaling for optimal comfort. Medium-width tires handle multiple terrain types. Tricycles feature a three-wheel design: one on the front, two on the back. Engineered for comfort, many include ergonomic riding positions and thicker tires to absorb bumps.

Adult cruiser bikes are ideal for errands, leisure riding and exercise. Both cruisers and comfort bikes are excellent choices for city streets and neighborhood riding, but hybrids excel at minor off-road riding. Tricycles work well in city environments, with some models including electric motors for a little extra “oomph” for longer distances and occasional inclines.

Shop for Your Body Size, Height and Needs

Many bikes include a rider fit section, which lists the recommended height and weight range for riders along with suggested arm and leg length ranges. If you’re an average height person with short legs, for instance, you don’t want to buy a bike that only accommodates riders with average or long legs. The same goes for weight: Bikes designed with larger upper weight limits are ideal for heavier riders. Sixthreezero’s helpful BodyFit tool can tell you if a bike fits: Just enter your height and weight.

One last tip: be sure to look at the suggested distances, riding surfaces and use for each style of bike. If you’re riding to work, for example, you want a bicycle that can handle frequent use and long distances. Matching the best bike type for your riding needs is key, but browse rider fit information for more details to help you choose the right model.