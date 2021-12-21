How to Prepare for Class 9 Math Olympiad

Olympiad exams are of paramount importance that it gives you a strong and basic foundation to related subjects. Olympiad exams are conducted at both national and international levels to aid the students to test and acknowledge their strengths and weaknesses in a particular subject. It is conducted both annually and monthly. The International Maths Olympiad (IMO) Annual Exam is scheduled to be conducted in December and February this year. India’s online talent Olympiad exam is conducted every 2nd and 4th Saturday. Maths Olympiad is of paramount importance for maths enthusiasts. The exam helps students to receive a thorough understanding of the subject and creates a competitive mindset in students. The exam provides a broader view of math concepts and is aimed to test the thinking ability and computational and competitive skills of students. Students who can solve problems smartly, gradually become more confident problem-solvers. The exam is organized in two phases. The first level exam consists of logic and mathematical questions. The second level is pure mathematics.

To prepare for the exam, it is necessary to have a good hand over practicing maths. Strategic preparation is very important to top the exams. Students are first advised to download the maths Olympiad Syllabus to score in the exams. Students must thoroughly go through the entire syllabus and understand the concepts. The topics covered in the syllabus are based on the academic syllabus as prescribed by NCERT.

Some important points to always remember while preparing for the maths Olympiad is:

First, have to prepare topic-wise notes. Practice topic-wise or chapter-wise worksheets Try to solve level 1 sample papers and at least 3 to 4 precious year question papers Attend mock tests Analyze and encourage yourself Exam pattern and syllabus

The multiple-choice questions, numeric answers, or a detailed written solution or proof based on the topics. The test duration is 1-hour and there will be a total of 50 questions. The question paper contains technical questions. The 60% of level-I questions will be asked only from the current syllabus of class 9 and 40% from previous classes like from classes 8 and 7. The first 15 questions carry 1 mark each, the second 20 questions carry 1 mark each, the third 10 questions carry 1 mark each and the last 5 questions are achiever’s section questions and carry 3 marks each. The questions from the Achievers sections will be asked from the current syllabus.

Exam pattern for level 1

The Question Paper Consists of Four Sections:

Sections Number of questions Total marks Logical Reasoning 15 (1 mark per question) 15 Mathematical Reasoning 20 (1 mark per question) 20 Everyday Mathematics 10 (1 mark per question) 10 Achievers section 5 (3 marks per question) 15 Grand Total 50 60

The top 5% of students will be eligible for the Level 2 exam from each class… There are only two sections for level 2. A total of 50 questions with an hour duration. Questions of level-2 Olympiad exams will be from the class 9 syllabus only

Exam pattern for level 2

Sections Number of questions Total marks Mathematics 45 (1 mark per question) 45 Achievers section 5 (3 marks per question) 15 Grand Total 50 60

Syllabus

Section Topics Section-1 (Logical Reasoning) Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning. Section-2 (Mathematical Reasoning) Integers

Exponents and Powers

Algebraic Expressions

Simple Linear Equations

Lines and Angles

Comparing Quantities

Fractions and Decimals

The Triangle and its Properties

Symmetry

Congruence of Triangles

Perimeter and Area, Data Handling

Rational Numbers

Visualizing Solid Shapes

Practical Geometry. Section-3 (Everyday Mathematics) Refer to the mathematical reasoning section Section 4 – Achievers Section Higher Order Thinking Questions (HOTS) + Refer to Section–2 for the syllabus.

Choosing relevant Olympiad books and Practice papers:

One should understand the concept and the pattern of the subject and exam thoroughly. To reduce the pressure of exams, students should solve Mathematical Olympiad sample questions and practice last year’s question papers. so that you will know about the kind of questions that will be asked in the exam, and chapter-wise (weightage). Previous year’s question papers will be available on the internet. students who can solve an entire question paper within the allotted time have a great advantage and benefit over other students. So practice daily and as many as questions possible. Another most important thing is to choose effective reference books and related materials; one should avoid reading multiple books. Choose class 9 CBSE books. Students can refer to the Indian Talent Olympiad’s workbook for class 9, the Olympiad study app offered from the Indian Talent Olympiad contains Previous year’s question papers & sample papers for every Olympiad examination. Indian Talent Olympiad also provides reasoning books, so that students can prepare the reasoning & logical section. Students should consult their parents and teachers before choosing books and study materials. Clear your doubts regularly with the help of your tutor. practice Workbooks contains chapter-wise multiple-choice questions. One will have to practice more regularly and daily, as we know that Practice is the key to succeed in any examination in life. This will reduce your worry to an extent and boosts your confidence. One will become more confident and can have a better understanding. Solving and practicing sample papers can Solving sample will give a clear picture about the difficulty level & pattern of question papers.

Challenge yourself daily:

Compete with yourself as it will upgrade and improve your skills to a greater extent. Always study with full concentration and dedication. You should not waste your time by distracting yourself from other things. To solve complex and difficult mathematical problems, the mind needs to be calm, composed, and relaxed, avoiding dizziness. Don’t stay up all night, have proper sleep at night before the exam. Remember only determination and persistence can bring you success.

Consult Teachers:

Whenever you practice or attempt Olympiad practice tests you are going to face problems on certain topics and questions. Keep a separate copy and make a note of them. Then take that notebook to your teacher and she/he will help you to excel in those.