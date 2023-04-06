How To Raise Money for Your Charity: A Guide

Charitable donations in the United States have grown by 17% since 2020, and 60% of all Americans donate to charity in some way. In fact, charitable giving has only increased since 1977, and this trend is expected to continue.

Whether you want to raise money on your own or as a business, you need to know where to begin so the process doesn’t seem so overwhelming. Luckily, you only need to learn a few tips and tricks to move in the right direction.

Reach Out to the Nonprofit You’re Helping

Raising money for a specific nonprofit organization is much easier if you contact them. This is because nonprofits have specific fundraising rules you need to follow. Additionally, you must ensure you have the right nonprofit since they can have individual chapters with unique tax numbers.

When contacting the nonprofit organization, ask if they have any events you could take part in. Also, find out if they have any items you can use in your campaign, like stickers or pens.

Create a Fundraising Page

Creating a fundraising page makes it easy for people to donate and is simple to set up. You’ll need to begin by choosing a fundraising platform like Donorbox or GoFundMe. Create an account first and start customizing your campaign.

Most fundraising platforms accept payment methods like PayPal, Google Pay, and credit cards. Payment processor fees are usually deducted from each transaction. However, you’ll need to check the specific rules for each platform.

Once you set up your page, you’ll need to take other steps that include:

Customize the colors and fonts

Include any brand elements

Ensure your donation page is easy to find

Have social media sharing options

Finally, it’s best to test your page on a mobile device to make sure it’s easy to navigate. Having a mobile-friendly campaign will increase your visibility and donations.

Develop a Longterm Plan

If you’re running a business and want to raise significant charity funds, you must begin developing fundraising strategies. This might include identifying investors and transaction methods.

You’ll also want to look at hosting fundraising events throughout the year, such as a silent auction or a wine tasting. To do this, you’ll need to sell tickets in advance and book a venue. You can host smaller events throughout the year, like a bike-to-work week or a 5K run.

You’ll need to set clear fundraising goals and define your mission statement. Involve your employees in your fundraising mission and make it fun for everyone.

Now that you know the best ways to raise money for charity, you can form a plan and get moving.

Remember, you don’t have to stop here. Keep researching to find more charitable organizations you’re interested in fundraising for. There are also many other fantastic fundraising ideas to try, like a dance or dinner.

