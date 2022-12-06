Are you new to smoking and considering trying a bong?

Bongs are a fun smoking tool to try out. You can put the legal stuff in it and enjoy the vibrant smoke and sounds. In addition, they are cheaper than dab rigs.

Before you buy one and start smoking, you need to know how to use a bong properly to avoid accidents. With the right steps, you will get the best experience.

The benefit of using a bong is that you use less weed, but the experience is great. Here is a guide on how to use a bong for new bong smokers.

Choose the Right Bong for You

Using a bong can greatly enhance your smoking experience. To ensure this, it is important to choose the right bong for you. Consider the size, material, and shape of your bong when making your selection.

A larger bong allows for a longer, smoother drag, while a smaller bong ensures smaller clouds. Choosing the right material also makes a difference. Glass bongs offer a clean taste, while metal or acrylic bongs can make the smoking experience harsher.

Finally, selecting a shape that allows the smoke to flow freely is essential in order to make the most of your bong. You can shop these bongs online. This online store carries a variety of bongs and water pipes in different shapes, sizes, and colors, ensuring you will find the perfect piece for your next smoking session.

Prepare the Bong for Use

The first step to using a bong comfortably and effectively is to make sure it is properly prepared. Start by removing any old residue by rinsing the inside and outside of the bong with warm water. Then, fill the bong with enough water to cover the base of the downstem.

Make sure the water is at a comfortable level – not too high that you draw in too much smoke or low enough that none gets filtered through. Then add the downstem and bowl piece, making sure they fit securely so that air is able to pass through and not escape up the sides.

Loading and Lighting the Bong

Start by placing dried, ground cannabis in the bowl at the top of the bong. Gently fill it halfway to three-quarters of the way and leave some room for airflow.

Once the bowl is loaded, place your lips just above the hole at the top of the bong. Place your hands around the downstem and mouthpiece, and light the cannabis. While pulling the smoke up through the downstem, light the weed and inhale the smoke for about 3-4 seconds.

Always ensure you are doing the procedure in a well-ventilated and safe area, and never use bong water that smells or looks bad. Lastly, always dispose of your bowls and other smoking paraphernalia properly.

Knowing How to Use a Bong

Once you have followed the above steps on how to use a bong, you should be well on your way to enjoying smoking a bong! Remember to always stay safe, don’t drive under the influence, and be considerate of those around you.

Make sure to think through the cleaning process, find a comfortable place, and follow all safety precautions. With proper use, your bong can provide you with a unique and enjoyable smoking experience.

