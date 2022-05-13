Job Application Tips: 5 Unbreakable Resume Writing Rules

The build-up to applying for a job position can be daunting, especially when working out how to put together an eye-catching resume. You’re going to need to make sure it’s up to date and full of all the relevant information to further your chance of being offered an interview. To begin with, you’re going to want to know the best job application tips.

On average, more than 100 applicants apply to a single job position. So standing out above the rest to get noticed by the right employers is crucial.

If you want to work on building the perfect resume, then keep reading to find out how.

1. Short, Sweet, and to the Point

Employers don’t need to know your life story, they only want to read relevant information related to the role in question and what makes you the perfect candidate above anyone else.

Surprisingly, employers usually spend less than 10 seconds looking over a resume. One of the first rules of resume writing is keeping it short, allowing the reader to take in as much information as possible.

2. Save in the Correct Format

The best resume format is PDF. This allows the document to be saved as an image so it can be viewed easier. Saving in any other format runs the risk of different programs opening the document incorrectly making the reader lose interest almost instantly.

Make sure the layout is well organized and clear to the reader, preferably keeping everything on one page.

3. State What Makes You Different

If you’re wondering ‘What is a resume?’, it’s an opportunity to sell yourself and expand on your background to a potential employer. Mention your personality and likeability, emphasizing what makes you the best candidate above everyone else.

4. Switch It up for Each Position

Depending on the job position you’re applying for, you may want to edit your resume to match the criteria of the role.

One of the most common resume writing mistakes is relevance, if you’re applying for a managerial role you’ll benefit from including all the previous executive experience.

5. Keywords Are Important

Remember to name drop, if you’ve been a team leader or in a managerial position, be sure to mention it. Brag about moving to a higher position, receiving a raise or award. Include keywords employers will gravitate towards.

With all these tips, you might be wondering how to put it all together. Adobe offers a free resume builder to help you form the best resume format, be sure to check it out.

Think You Know the Best Job Application Tips to Include in Your Resume?

Having read this article, you’ll have learned a whole bunch of useful job application tips to apply to your resume.

Though it may seem like a lot to take in, as long as it’s easy to read, relevant and consistent, you stand the best chance of proceeding to the next stage. If you’re worried, ask a friend to take a look and get their opinion before applying.

