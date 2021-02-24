Maintaining A Wooden House

Most houses today tend to be made either of brick or thin wood sheeting, and very little in-between. For the former, it makes for a sturdy but extremely expensive way of doing things, while the latter is much cheaper but doesn’t offer the same level of protection. For some, the only material worth considering for building a house is solid, treated timer. We’ve been building our houses out of wood for thousands of years, but it’s only been in the last few decades that we’ve developed maintenance and treatments to keep the wood fresh for a lifetime.

If you’re thinking of building yourself a wooden home and want to know how to look after it, keep reading to learn what maintenance is required.

1. Choose The Perfect Sealer

Wood needs more care than other kinds of building material, and you can expect to have to stain and/or paint the wood once a year, and although you can push it a bit further, it’s not advised. This means that finding a high quality stain is vitally important – it’s what separates the wood from the elements and any pests that may want to burrow into it. Take the time to do research, talk to professionals, and find out exactly what stain tends to be recommended, what looks the best, and how often it needs to be reapplied.

2. Clean The Windows Regularly

Over time, a build-up can occur on the windows of the house, specifically around the edges. This can consist of dirt and grime that can contain natural acids that can do some serious damage to the wood that’s around the windows themselves. It’s important to take the time twice a year to clean all of the windows and make sure that there is no build-up occurring. This shouldn’t be an expensive household exercise, but it’s a necessary one

3. Stains Around The House

Stains will appear on the wood throughout the house, but they tend to never be more than superficial, but it’s still worth taking the time to clean them up as much as possible. Mildew, for instance, is fairly common, and will stand out against the wood. With a damp cloth and cleaner, simply wiping away the mildew will ensure that it doesn’t spread too far and begin rotting the wood – something that should be avoided by all means necessary, ensuring your home is safe place for you and your life, whether it’s playing music or lucky creek games.

Rust stains can be found around any metal fastening on the house, such as screws and nails that are not galvanized. Here, it may be necessary to create a mixture of oxalic acid and water, which can then be used to clean away the rust stains. Make sure to wear protective eyewear as the acid can cause damage to the eyes.

4. Replace Siding When Necessary

Eventually, it’s possible that siding can become damaged over time. The damage is almost always caused by moisture getting into the wood and creating rot that starts to break the wood down. Make it a hobby or a habit to remove the damage siding and replace it with new timber as soon as any form of damage is visible.