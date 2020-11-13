Simple Time Management Tips

There just aren’t enough hours in the day, right? Who can find enough time to get everything done, while still trying to fit in a social life?

This, sadly, is the attitude that most have these days. Life is a breakneck experience that only seems to speed up as you get older, leaving just about no time to actually kick back, relax and unwind. Worse still is that it seems even with a breakneck approach, there still just aren’t enough hours in the day to get everything done. This often results in weekends being nothing more than extended working time, which is certainly not healthy. The result, inevitably, is stress and anxiety.

But not to worry; there are solutions. Managing your time effectively can not only help you be more productive, but also reduce stress in a big way.

Write It Down

The truth is that, once you slow down and get organised, there are enough hours in the day. It can often be a case of not organising time, rather than there not being enough of it.

Take the time once a week, if not once a day, to simply slow down, take a breather, and write it all down. What do you need to do by the end of today? What do you need to do by the end of the week? Write it down, bullet point it, and give it a time slot. If there is no slot available today, give it one tomorrow, or the day after. It isn’t the end of the world if it isn’t done today, as long as the task has a time slot at some point in the future. Relax, it will get done.

Once you start organising, you may well find you have more time than you think. So much so that a few minutes getting put aside for a bit of relaxation is not out of the question.

Have A Cut Off

You, and everyone else, should have a cut-off point. A time of the day when, regardless of how much you have to get down, you simply put work down, and relax. Some may balk at the idea, saying it’s a ridiculous notion, and there is simply too much to get done.

But this is the truth; finding a balance in your life may be far more important than you’re realising. If you’re sitting at 1 a.m. at your office desk, chewing your nails as you frantically attend to something that could be done the following day, you may just not be very good at time management. Or perhaps you aren’t good at delegating work to teammates.

Care About Yourself

The bottom line is this; stress and anxiety are not to be taken lightly. Mental health, and physical health, should be a priority. If you don’t care about yourself, it is unlikely that others will consider you important either.

Manage your time, and make sure there is some set aside with your own well-being in mind.