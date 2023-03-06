Small Game Shooting – Tips to Choose the Perfect Gun and Improve Your Kill Rate

With an increasing number of people living in cities and suburbs, one may assume hunting is not as popular as in the past in the US. However, according to The National Shooting Sports Foundation, hunters spent $27.1 billion, including $7.1 billion in 2016, on various hunting equipment, including guns, ammunition, optics, and other shooting hunting gear. Some tips from the experts on choosing a gun and small game hunting best practices:

Choosing the Perfect Small Game Hunting Gun

Determine the type of small game you will hunt: Different types of small game require different firearms. For example, you may take squirrels with a .22 caliber rifle, while rabbits may need a shotgun.

Consider your experience level: If you are new to hunting, it may be better to start with a smaller caliber firearm to gain experience and confidence before moving on to larger calibers.

Decide on a budget: Firearms can differ a lot in price, so it’s imperative to decide how much you wish to spend before making a purchase.

Consider the size and weight of the firearm: If you plan on carrying your firearm for long periods, you must choose a gun that is comfortable and easy to carry.

Try before you buy: If possible, try out different firearms before purchasing to ensure that you find one that is comfortable to shoot and meets your needs.

Consider the type of ammunition: Different firearms require different types of ammunition, so you should choose ammunition compatible with your gun.

Best Practices for Shooting Small Game

Safety first: Always follow the basic safety rules when handling a firearm and treat every gun as if it were loaded.

Know your target: Before taking a shot, identify your target and ensure it is a species, rules allow you to shoot.

Know the game’s habits: Learn the habits of the game you’re hunting, including where they feed, rest, and travel. It can help you anticipate their movements and increase your chances of a successful hunt.

Be patient: Small game hunting requires patience and the ability to sit still for long periods. You must be prepared to wait long for the opportunity to shoot.

Choose the right firearm and ammunition: Select a firearm and ammunition appropriate for the game you’re hunting. A small game shotgun or rimfire rifle is usually the best choice for small game hunting.

Practice shooting: Practice shooting regularly to improve your aim and accuracy. You can do it at a shooting range or in the field.

Follow local hunting regulations: Ensure you are familiar with local hunting regulations and obtain the necessary permits or licenses before hunting.

Conclusion

Remember, choosing the perfect gun for small game hunting is a personal decision and may require some trial and error before you find the right firearm. You must take the time to do your research and choose a gun that you feel comfortable and confident using. Ensure you shoot safely, know your target and its habits well, be patient, and follow regulations.