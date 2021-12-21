Smart hacks to easily crack JEE Main exam

The National Test Agency (NTA) is preparing to administer the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 around the clock. Due to an increasing number of applications, the level of competition for JEE Mains 2022 appears to be extremely high this year. The JEE Mains 2022 test is held twice a year for undergraduate engineering programs such as B.E/B. Tech and B.Arch/B.Plan at NITs, IIITs, and other engineering institutes across India. The secret to winning is preparation, which needs a certain strategy. Any examination, especially the largest UG engineering exam, JEE Main, requires a well-thought-out study approach to succeed.

JEE Mains 2022 Preparation Strategies

Create a detailed study plan.

To succeed in the JEE Mains 2022 test, you must begin the preparation with a detailed study strategy. The newest exam pattern and complete curriculum of the appropriate phase of the exam are the most crucial tools for a solid study strategy.

Examine past year’s exam papers and take online practice tests:

It is critical for a candidate to spend time practicing questions rather than creating concepts in order to get conceptual clarity on any issue. To increase their speed and accuracy, students should make it a habit to solve papers from the previous year and take practice examinations every day. Solve as many prior year’s papers as you can. Regular practice will assist you in gaining accuracy and a good exam result.

JEE Mains 2022 will be administered in online style as a multiple-choice objective-oriented test, hence candidates should aim to take 2 to 3 online Mock Tests every day to assist them to solve papers swiftly. When selecting test preparation materials, use caution. Only use the Best Books to prepare for the JEE Mains 2022 exam.

Make sure you practice according to the new test design, as the NTA has incorporated numerical-type questions.

Set goals and make a plan:

Set minor goals for yourself, such as reviewing a specific number of subjects each day or answering a particular number of pertinent questions on a daily basis.

The most significant chapters to focus on in Physics are Mechanics, Electrostatics, Wave Optics, and Magnetism.

Atomic Structure, Electro-Chemistry, Kinetics, and Chemical Equilibrium, General Organic Chemistry and Coordination Compounds, and Chemical Bonding are all significant chapters in Chemistry.

Students should concentrate on Trigonometry, Calculus, Vectors, and 3D in math.

Formulas are essential.

The numerical portion of the JEE Main 2022 test will mostly be based on straight formulae, which candidates must memorize. Candidates can put all of the formulae on a sheet of paper and stick them in front of their study table, which will help them recall them. This is critical since there will be formula-based numerical questions in the JEE Main test, and those formulae must be remembered.

Stick to a study schedule:

You’ll get the most out of the time if you stick to a schedule. The timetable should assist you in determining how much time you should spend on each chapter. Rather than cramming, construct your own notes and mind maps to help you recall things and review them periodically.

Keep a notebook with you at all times to jot down significant points for each course. This will aid information retention and cut down on time spent on the second revision.

Strengthen the weak regions and practice crucial topics:

For the JEE Mains 2020, you must first review the complete curriculum of all sections and then begin preparing for the crucial subjects that are most usually questioned. Prioritizing relevant subjects will aid applicants in systematically studying for the test. Analyze the strong and weak regions once you’ve made a list of the most significant issues. To begin, concentrate on the weak areas and devote more work to strengthening them. More effort should be spent on the weak areas, and less time should be spent on the strong areas.

Students must keep in mind that there are no sectional time limitations or cut-offs. So all you have to do now is try to improve the score in whatever way you can. Make sure you have a daily study schedule that includes Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests, and the greatest study resources. Daily reading, taking notes, and editing the notes should all be part of the preparation approaches. All of these practices must be managed in a timely manner if you are to pass the JEE Mains 2022 Exam.

Exam Day Preparation:

It’s all about knowing which questions to tackle initially and which questions to attempt later if you want to get excellent grades. In the first round, just attempt questions that you are confident you will answer correctly.

One round should take about one hour. In the second round, only attempt questions on which you are 70 percent certain, which you may achieve by removing the incorrect alternatives.

The second cycle should take about 60-90 minutes. In the third round, it’s all about taking a chance. Choose questions that you believe are worth taking a chance on and then carefully tackle them to avoid receiving bad feedback. Such difficulties are multi-conceptual in nature. Then, if you still have time, go through the all-around one questions again.

To know what to expect in the test, candidates must be conversant with the JEE Main exam format. Candidates can calculate how they should try their test by understanding the marking structure. JEE Main Preparation Tips You can also refer JEE Main 2021 Question Paper with Solutions. mentions this as a crucial component. It’s critical to know the weightage after you’ve separated the themes. While all subjects are equally significant, certain topics are more important than others since they are the source of numerous questions. The Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE, is a national engineering entrance test. It was initially held in 2002, and all IITs, NITS, and other universities use the JEE Score to admit candidates to undergraduate programs. JEE Main and JEE Advanced are the two papers that make up the JEE. JEE Main is a beginner’s test with a low difficulty level. NITs, IIITs, and other notable universities recognize this score. After passing the JEE Main, you must sit for the JEE Advanced, which is essential if you wish to study at one of the IITs.