Study Tips for Class 10 Hindi Medium Students

Students studying in Hindi Medium schools face several problems. But the ones that they have to deal with foremost is how they should prepare for their exams. It will not be a big issue because the school will give them question papers printed in Hindi. Since most of the material is in Hindi, how will the students know what is significant to studying for their exams?

It is not as if the students who study in English medium schools face different problems than those in Hindi medium schools. Hindi medium school students have a translated syllabus and textbooks. The content of both is and remains the same. As a result, students from both mediums have to try their hardest to ace their exams without burning themselves out.

There are only a handful of schools that teach English in Hindi medium schools. Thus, these students have problems with the language ahead in life. This can be easily solved by picking up a few extra English referential books on the side. The main problem of the students is dissecting the syllabus so that they have to put in minimum effort and get the most favourable result.

The first thing to do is to let go of the stereotype that students from Hindi medium schools are not as good as those from English medium schools. It is a baseless statement. Even students from English medium schools face difficulty when learning a second language. So, why is it that students from Hindi medium schools are put down when they cannot elucidate their thoughts in English?

Before students from Hindi medium schools apply for higher education or even stop appearing for competitive exams, they need to strengthen their command of English. This problem does not exist as prominently in Class 10. Therefore, all they need to do in this class is focus on scoring handsome marks in their Board examinations.

Students from Hindi medium schools can use the tips given below to score the highest they possibly can in their exams:

Study Tips for Students from Hindi Medium Schools

NCERT Books for Class 10 PDF for Hindi Medium school students has excellent reviews. As everyone knows, NCERT books are the only source of knowledge for CBSE students. They can be textbooks and even better reference guides. These books have all that a student needs to know for their Board exams. The information in NCERT books is researched and thoroughly reviewed by experts. The content is available in Hindi, making it easier for the students to understand and pick up. It is not different from the text for students from English medium schools since the syllabus is the same. This way, there is no need for students from Hindi medium schools to feel inferior to those from English medium schools.

school students has excellent reviews. As everyone knows, NCERT books are the only source of knowledge for CBSE students. They can be textbooks and even better reference guides. These books have all that a student needs to know for their Board exams. The information in NCERT books is researched and thoroughly reviewed by experts. The content is available in Hindi, making it easier for the students to understand and pick up. It is not different from the text for students from English medium schools since the syllabus is the same. This way, there is no need for students from Hindi medium schools to feel inferior to those from English medium schools. Studying in groups has proved effective for students all over the world. Having someone be there when paying attention or concentrating on something increases motivation to do something productive. Not just that, studying in groups gives students a chance to remove their doubts and expand their knowledge on the subject.

Following a proper schedule is as important as studying itself. Routine helps maintain both the body and mind. The student will not be able to focus as well if either of them is affected. Students need to figure out if they are more active in the daytime or nighttime. They need to accordingly draft a schedule to fit in all the goals they want to accomplish.

Students are to exercise their minds productively. They should not take up more than they can handle. They need to be clear to themselves and not constrain themselves to cover things past their limits. Every day leading up to their exams needs to be productive–no matter the amount of progress. It took more than a day to build Rome. Similarly, the students require more than a day to prepare for their board examinations. Students should limit themselves to 2-3 subjects in a day instead of skimming 8-10.

A good day is a day planned well. Students should not lump together their study time but spread it out instead. The same should apply to topics they need to cover. Students should start their day with a light topic and move on to something heavy when attentive enough. There are different subjects which different students find difficult. Therefore, students have to figure out which easy topic they start their day with and another one to take on later.

Note Taking is serious business. The students, however, do not need to take notes of everything. Simple, brief notes using the Cornell method will be enough for them to review and revise before their board exams.

Solving sample or old question papers is another way to aid the preparation for board examinations. These papers are a treasure chest of knowledge. The question papers will tell the students the question patterns and the essential sections of the syllabus. Solving one question paper a day will be enough to guarantee excellent marks in the board examinations. Students should alternate the subjects they are testing themselves on every day.

Relaxation also has a place in study tips for Class 10 Hindi medium students. Exercise and meditation can immensely reduce the stress that the students are feeling. Studies have found strong correlations between meditation and yoga and improvement of general mental and physical health. Meditation also helps strengthen the mind and the ability to focus for a longer time. Exercises are also a great way to release frustration and aggression healthily.

Conclusion

The last month before the exams will be rough on each student. Students have to have faith in themselves and all the effort they have put into their studies. Everyone has the space and time to improve and get better, no matter when they start. Students should only aim at doing their best and staying healthy. They will get time to take care of the rest later. The quality of the destination will be decided by how the students undertake their journeys.