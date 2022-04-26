The Best Deep Dive Scuba Gear and Equipment

Humans have been curious about life under the sea since the dawn of time. But it wasn’t until Jacques-Yves Cousteau invented SCUBA gear in 1946 that diving became accessible.

And deep dive scuba gear has only gotten more sophisticated since then. Nowadays, scuba diving equipment allows you to explore the open waters for extended periods while staying safe.

Not sure exactly what deep scuba diving gear you need for your under the sea adventures? Don’t worry, this list of all the best scuba diving gear has you covered!

Wetsuits

If you’re freediving in the warm waters of Thailand with a snorkel mask then you can wear board shorts or a swimsuit. But if you are deep scuba diving, a wetsuit is essential.

The climate and temperature of the water will dictate how thick you need your wetsuit to be. Here’s a handy guide you can follow:

66 – 72°F = 2mm

59 – 66°F = 3mm

54 – 59°F = 4mm

48 – 54°F = 5mm

43 – 48°F = 6mm

Once you start diving in temperatures around 50°F or lower, you should also wear wetsuit boots, gloves, and a hood. The best wetsuit material is neoprene which is lightweight, stretchy, and durable.

Computers and Gauges

One of the most essential pieces of dive scuba gear is a dive computer. The best ones should have this information displayed in an easy-to-read format:

Depth

Dive time

Temperature

Battery life

Tank gauge

When you’re swimming deep underwater you don’t want to misunderstand anything as that could put you in danger. Check out this site to learn more about dive computers.

Scuba Mask

The best scuba masks have a wide, panoramic view so you can witness all the cool corals and sea life around you. Choose one with a perfect fit so you can be sure the face seal will keep water out of your eyes and nose.

Buoyancy Control Device

Unless freediving appeals to you, a regulator and BCD are the most essential equipment you need for a deep scuba dive. The regulator is your breathing apparatus and the BCD is the vest that carries your oxygen cylinders.

If you dive all over the world, the best buoyancy control device for you is one that can adapt to cold and warm waters. A device that can carry twin cylinders is better for longer dives.

Scuba Diving Fins

Scuba diving is possible without fins, but it’s nowhere near as fun. The best scuba diving fins should have a straight split down the middle. These give you more powerful propulsion with little effort.

Underwater Camera

You see so many cool things underwater, why not share them with your loved ones by snapping some photos down there? Invest in a waterproof case for your DSLR or get an action camera is much easier to use.

Sink or Swim: Don’t Skimp on Deep Dive Scuba Gear

Scuba diving is a fun and adventurous way to explore the world. Make sure it stays fun by investing in the best dive scuba gear that will keep you safe.

To be the best scuba diver you can be and to stay safe, you need to be fit. Browse our health and fitness articles for lots of helpful tips and tricks!