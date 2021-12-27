The Different Types of Rollercoasters That Are Found in Disney World

Remember Slinky Dog from Toy Story?

Now there’s a family-friendly roller coaster, where you get to ride an oversized Slinky Dog. That’s right, the toys from Toy Story are super-sized and hanging out in Andy’s big backyard.

Slinky’s springy coils will be stretching to their limit as you take some of the most intense curves. As you zip and zoom, you’ll get to see gigantic versions of the classic movie’s characters.

If you’re going to Disney World, you have to learn about the best rollercoasters so you don’t miss out! What other types of rollercoasters does Disney have to offer? Read on to find out.

1. Splash Mountain

Are you looking for whimsical types of rollercoasters? Ones with fun characters, and cute songs? Then you have to give splash mountain a try!

Splash Mountain is perfect for kids, teens, adults, and anyone in between. As long as you’re 40 in or taller, you’ll be allowed to get on the ride. The rollercoaster is thrilling, and it has a few big drops!

It’s also a magical experience. You’ll be able to glide over cute animatronic raccoons, frogs, geese, alligators, and more. The critters will be singing popular classic Disney songs such as Zippity-Doo-Dah.

Make sure you hold on to your hat and remove your sunglasses though because you’re going to take a giant splash at the end of the ride. The exciting musical cruise has a 5-story drop, where you fall into a thorny prior patch!

If you sit in the back of the ride, you’re going to get splashed and even sprayed. If you decide to sit at the front, plan on getting soaked.

Don’t worry though, Disney has dry lockers, so all of your items can stay safe and sound as you enjoy the ride. Even though the ride will be keeping things cool, you’ll also want to follow the best tips for staying hydrated. For instance, drink water every 15 to 20 minutes and break between roller coasters.

If you have a little one who’s not quite old enough to get on splash mountain, don’t worry! Nearby there’s an attraction called The Laughing Place. It’s a fun play area that’s made for children who are under 40 in tall.

2. Space Mountain

After Splash Mountain, why not give Space Mountain a try? The rip-roaring ride takes you to the furthest reaches of the universe! As you dash into outer space, you and your loved ones are sure to have a wonderful time.

You’ll be zooming through the galaxy, sometimes traveling through complete darkness. A futuristic soundtrack will surround you as you fly past celestial satellites and shooting stars. There are also orbs of lights, gigantic meteors, and of course, comets! Eventually, gravity is going to pull you and all of the other riders into a thrilling wormhole.

Who can ride this attraction? It’s perfect for kids, teens, adults, and tweens. As long as the rider is 44 in or taller, they’ll be able to board the rip-roaring rocket! Just make sure that everyone is comfortable being in the dark.

3. Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Are you a big fan of Snow White? Then you have to give the 7 Dwarves Mine Train a try. Even if you sell your DVC membership, you can still look into discounted park tickets so you don’t miss out on the fun!

For the Seven Dwarves Mine Train, you’ll be racing through a diamond mine, but not before trying your hand at jewel sorting. The ride is perfect for anyone 38 in or taller, so even the little ones will be able to board.

Right before embarking on your adventure, you and the other riders will get a chance to sort some jewels. You’ll then be washing the treasures with fun water spigots that make music.

Once you come across the wooden barrels that have glowing stones, you’re in for a treat. Turn each barrel over and watch as the ceiling above you transforms. Be sure to look for the secret note that Doc left behind for you.

Before you know it, you’ll be traveling inside an ancient mountain, listening to the rustic mine train climb the steep incline. You’ll feel a brisk wind across your face as you head deeper and deeper into the mineshaft. Your small cart will begin rocking back and forth, and the dark will start sparkling with glitter and jewels!

Of course, the ride wouldn’t be complete without the whistling of the 7 dwarfs, you know, whistling as they work. The caravan will continue to climb, and you’ll get a fantastic view of Fantasyland before dashing to the foot of the mountain.

4. Expedition Everest

One of the best rollercoasters for a wintery adventure would be Expedition to Everest, the legend of the forbidden mountain. This ride is perfect for anyone 44 in or taller, and it features a few big drops and darkness.

You’ll be wandering into Benton village right at the foot of Mount Everest. You and your fellow travelers will board a train to go to the top of the world. But be careful.

Legend has it that there’s a scary snow monster lives in the heart of the mountain. The train will pick up speed as you begin your steep trip up.

Before you know it, you’ll be racing in the darkness. Without warning, the track will twist off and break in front of you. Hold on to your hats because you’re about to plunge into total darkness!

Once inside the cavern, you’ll find out that the legends of the beast are true. The growling beast, the Yeti, is going to try to stop your train! Ahh!

Get ready to escape as fast as you can from the cursed mountain. Since this ride is so intense, it might be too much for small children.

There are fast drops, dark places, scary creatures, and loud noises. But for those with an adventuresome spirit, you’re sure to have a great time.

Have a Blast With the Different Types of Rollercoasters

Now you know about 4 different types of rollercoasters that Disney has to offer! Which one are you going to try first?

Are you going to blast off with Space Mountain? Or will you choose the whimsical experience Splash Mountain has to offer? Whatever roller coaster you choose, you’re sure to have a good time.

So go ahead and plan your magical Disney World vacation today! For more ways to have a great time, see what the rest of our website has to offer.