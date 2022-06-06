The Most Common Boating Mistakes To Avoid as a Beginner

Did you know boat sales increased in 2020? Beginners have taken up boating, enjoying the physical and mental health benefits. If you’re new to boating and need to learn what boating mistakes to avoid, keep reading.

Driving a boat is fun when you feel confident about what you’re doing. In this guide, you’ll learn about common boating mistakes people make. You’ll learn how to avoid some of these problems.

Don’t Forget to Install the Boat Drain Plug

Beginner boaters forget to install the boat drain plug before launching the boat.

It’s an essential procedure in boating. The issue is that some boat models have a few pins. If you forget to install any of the plugs, you’ll have a boat filled with water.

This will happen to professionals every so often. Emergency crews will launch a boat and forget to install the plugs. Make sure to double-check that your drain plugs are in the boat.

You Didn’t Calculate Enough Line

Some people won’t use enough line when anchoring their boat. You might anchor your boat in a secluded cove, but you’ll need to have the proper amount of line.

Factor in the distance from the surface to where your anchor’s attached to the bow. This should be around five to seven times the depth of the water in calm water.

If a rough sea or high winds are present, you’ll need to use 10 times the depth. Not using the right amount of line will create significant issues. Your vessel could get dragged ashore or hit other vessels.

You Don’t Know How to Anchor

Your GPS isn’t going to inform you what’s below the boat or between you and the destination. You need a nautical chart.

Your anchor will need to get pulled at a narrow angle to the bottom. This will allow the flukes to dig in, catch, and settle. The flukes are the triangular shapes on either end of the anchor.

Reverse a bit until the anchor digs in and holds. If you find the anchor dragging, haul it up. It might have gotten tangled in the line. Try again. You might need to move your boat to another area.

You Don’t Have Up-to-Date Nautical Charts

Some beginner boaters don’t have updated nautical charts for their area.

To remain safe, you should have a chart of the waters where you’ll travel. You need to know where you are, what’s around you, and what’s below you.

Your nautical chart will tell you how deep the water is and what the bottom’s made of. It will reveal obstructions that could create an issue, like old wrecks or rocks.

You could run aground, get lost, or hit a submerged object without the correct chart.

Avoid These Boating Mistakes

Travel with updated nautical charts, and have enough line to anchor your boat. You’ll also want to ensure the drain plugs are in the boat.

