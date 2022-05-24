Tips For Men On How To Dress According To Your Body

Another week that I dedicate a post to the male sector. In it I want to tell you how many types of male bodies there are, how to identify yours and how to dress according to your constitution in order to get the most out of it. I hope you like it and above all that it clears your doubts when choosing your perfect look.

How to dress according to your body

If I tell you that you have an ectomorphic body, a mesomorphic body or an endomorphic body, you will almost certainly think that I am insulting you, right? Well, so you don’t get angry and continue to be a faithful reader further for wearing green varsity jacket, I’m going to change your names and you’ll see how we understand each other much better.

How to dress male ectomorph body

This is the skinny person by nature. With long legs and arms and thin bone structure. This type of body is represented by the letter H.

Look for very structured jackets to add volume

The length of the sleeves must cover the arms well but without exceeding the wrists since then the arms will visually lengthen too much.

Look for straight pants that give a certain volume to the legs, without exaggerating or you will get the opposite effect

Avoid skinny pants that accentuate your thinness

Add volume with protruding pockets for example

Avoid wearing one color from head to toe.

Play with volumes and add layers

How to dress mesomorph body man

This body type has an athletic build by nature. It is characterized by having wide shoulders and a narrow waist and is represented by the letter V. If you are lucky enough to have this type of body, you will know that you do not have many problems when it comes to dressing. But keep in mind;

Create balance between your widest and narrowest part to shape your figure

You can mix colors without problem

Avoid very tight tops

Add volume at the bottom

V-necks flatter you

How to dress male endomorph body

This type of person tends to gain weight easily and can wear easily. It is characterized by a larger bone structure with a wide abdomen and hips. This body is represented by the letter O. Although a priori it is the body that has the most difficulties when it comes to dressing, there are certain keys that will help you;

Avoid wearing many layers as they will add unnecessary volume.

Look for straight jackets

Hidden pockets without covers or with very thin covers

In pants look for oblique pockets as they lengthen the figure

Don’t mix too many colors. Wearing a single color will lengthen your figure

Do not wear prints, embellishments or any detail that attracts attention

Wear high-waisted pants

Look for light fabrics as they will give your body greater slenderness

Find your size. Very loose clothing does not hide but on the contrary, provides more volume

And what kind of body do you have?

Keep in mind that many bodies cannot be pigeonholed into a single type and have a mixture of several. Taking this into account, I hope I have helped you and given you some clues to get the most out of varsity jacket women.

If you still need help, do not hesitate to contact me and we can organize a styling service or a personal shopper route if you do not have time and prefer that I help you with your style.