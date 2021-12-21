TIPS TO SCORE 90+ MARKS IN CLASS 12 PHYSICS EXAM

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 12th class board exams are the terminal exams for the higher secondary section in our country. The examination and curriculum are designed in a way that one can easily learn the basics for higher studies for University exams. The most important part of getting more marks in the CBSE class 12 examination is that the students can get the course and the college of their own choice which is very necessary for the students as it gives them the proper opportunity for the education that they deserve.

Usually, it’s said that standard 12th is a turning point in one’s life and especially core subjects like mathematics and physics have a great role in logical thinking. When we talk about physics it is a subject that strongly focuses on basics and a clear understanding.

The CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus also follows the same guideline. The curriculum of the CBSE class 12 is set in a way that helps the students to develop their skills in not only learning but also in the application of the subject. The traditional methods and the approach towards learning have been modernized and made better over the years so that the students can also pursue higher studies abroad. The books which are recommended for CBSE class 12 studies are the NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) textbooks. The. The CBSE board (CENTRAL BOARD of SECONDARY EDUCATION) has considered all the

modern aspects of education which includes skills like Learning skills, Literacy skills, and Life skills. NCERT books contain all the basic information of all the topics that help us to strengthen our fundamentals in the subject. A strong fundamental knowledge can help the students to gain more marks and application of the knowledge becomes easy.

Certain chapters like current electricity and ray optics have further application and details in higher standards too. All chapters that are included in mechanics require special attention because all numerical included will not be based on a particular formula. The numerical generally contain mixed concept application which tends to brainstorm sessions of learning the subject. All subtopics and topics will have different basic concepts for which expands the student’s knowledge which serves as an inoculum for the degree courses in the college. For example, In current electricity one should know the symbols and their basic functions in order to get an idea of the circuit, which thereafter becomes self-explanatory. Topics like electrostatics comprise core information on charge and its field, In a similar way, magnetism is related to core information of magnets. Electromagnetic induction reflects the induction of current due to changes in the magnetic field. All ray diagrams in ray optics and knowledge of certain topics like snell’s law, total internal reflection help one to score good marks. The concepts of modern physics including photoelectric effect, hydrogen spectrum, and others are of great importance for the students who aspire to become scientists in the future.

Here are few tips to learn physics by which one can score good marks in the board exam:

Stick to the NCERT textbooks for the references, graphs and, diagrams. It is no surprise that even the countries in UAE and many countries other than India use NCERT textbooks for their curriculum. The same NCERT books which are used for the boards examinations are also used for competitive exams like JEE mains, JEE advanced, and NEET UG.

The students must make sure to solve all the intext numericals and the text back questions of each and every chapter.

The students are expected to know the derivations of the theorems and formulas in the exam so the students can learn them by practicing the derivations once daily.

The board exam of physics has a ratio for numericals and theory so the students need to make a plan for their weak areas and strengthen them.

For the betterment of application-based knowledge, NCERT examlplers can be solved.

The solutions provided by the NCERT are very important for the CBSE class 12 exams so the students should revise the text.

Understanding the exam is the core for scoring 90+, the students should always be ready to learn new things which will help them to inculcate new ideas and expand their curvature of knowledge.

Make a to-do list:

Make a comprehensive list of derivations, formulas, and experiments in the CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus.

The revision shall be done regularly in order to keep up with the ongoing studies for the exam to secure most if not all questions that will be asked in the exams.

The students should go through the past year’s board exam papers for their preparation.

The students can practice writing the CBSE class 12 exam patterned papers in the exam time limits which will give the students an experience of the atmosphere similar to that in their exams.

Physics is a logical and analytical subject, the students need more practice in the subject as compared to the other subjects.

CONCLUSION:

The key to achieving success in physics is to understand it rather than learning it.

Like other subjects simply remembering things in physics won’t help the students.

Other subjects comprise a lot of factual information even physics has factual information to learn but it’s quite less in comparison to other subjects. All the values of constants have to be learned for studying the subject in depth.

Physics as a subject helps one to develop his or her thinking power and makes one capable of understanding concepts to their core. The CBSE class 12 exams are very crucial for students as the marks scored in the class 12 exams decide the major part of their admission processes. The CBSE class 12 exams are a great examination of the students’ learning and application capabilities and abilities. All the students giving the CBSE class 12 exams must focus on each and every subject in the curriculum for the maximum gain in the marks. Physics plays a major role in deciding the marks the students have to learn the new way and the tips to score a 90+ in their CBSE class 12 physics exam.