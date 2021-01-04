Top 8 Benefits of Vacuum Sealing Your Food

Are you throwing food away more often due to mould growth or pest infestations? It can be difficult keeping food fresh especially when the temperatures are high. Hot weather brings in more bugs and causes food to go rotten quicker. That’s why a vacuum sealer machine is your solution.

If you want to keep your food fresh and safe from creepy crawlies then a sealer machine will help protect your food. We’ll discuss more about that below. Find out what the top benefits of a vacuum sealing machine are by reading further.

1. Saves You Time and Money

There may be times when people in your household need to eat different types of food. Maybe one of your children is diabetic or suffers from gluten intolerance. As a result, cooking dinner may be a stressful event if you’re not organised.

To save time, you can prep meals beforehand and place them in a sealed bag. So, when it’s time to cook dinner for your family you won’t have to rush around trying to find ingredients.

Furthermore, a vacuum sealing machine helps you save a small fortune. You can buy meat and vegetables in bulk and divide them into smaller portions. Place these smaller potions into a bag and then vacuum seal them to keep them fresh. You can have fresh meat and veggies for up to five months. Therefore, you don’t have to do grocery shopping often.

2. Vacuum Sealers Preserve and Protect Food

There are two reasons why people buy vacuum sealers: to protect and preserve food. A sealer machine sucks all the oxygen out of a bag of food and then seals it shut. This prevents mould and bacteria growth because these microorganisms need oxygen to thrive.

Your food will stay fresher for longer when you seal bags with your vacuum machine. Bags of food that are tightly sealed will also be protected from bug infestations. Flies won’t be able to get into the packaging and neither will ants. The sealed bags will also block the scent of the food which can deter cockroaches from coming into your home.

3. Your Vacuum Sealer Can Help You Organise Your Food

Are you currently on a diet? Or perhaps you simply like to organise your food into categories so that it’s easier to find ingredients for certain meals you want to make. Vacuum sealing your food makes it easier for you to organise your fridge and freezer.

You can label your vacuum-sealed food bags and place them in order by food type so they’re easier to retrieve. Additionally, you can vacuum seal liquids as well as solid foods. So, if you want to keep your salad dressing or other condiments fresh, use a vacuum sealer to close the bags.

4. You Won’t Experience Freezer Burn

When moisture gets into your food it can cause freezer burn when you place it into the freezer. The airtight bag prevents crystals from forming on your food which in turn prevents freezer burn. What’s more, it will preserve the moisture that’s already inside the food so it tastes fresh even after months of keeping it in the freezer.

5. For Better Tasting Food

A vacuum sealer retains the juices, flavour and colour of your food so it stays fresh. The airtight bags prevent bacteria build-up that causes food to spoil, meaning you won’t have that slimy film over your food. Furthermore, the airtight bags will prevent the fat inside foods from turning rancid.

When you seal your food by sucking out all the oxygen, you are locking in all the nutrients and flavour and preventing your edibles from spoiling. You’ll have fresh food for months and your edibles will still taste delicious.

6. Seal Your leftovers

Sometimes leftover food can start to go off in one or two days. But you can reseal your food and put it back in the freezer or fridge for when you want to eat it again. If you’ve made too much soup or stew you can put the leftovers in your airtight bags and refreeze them. It will still taste great after defrosting the food. Simply reheat the food and enjoy it.

7. Make Ice Packs with a Sealed Bag

If you want to keep food preserved when you go camping you can make your own ice packs for the cooler box using vacuum-sealed bags. Simply pour water into your bag, then seal it and pop it into the freezer. You can use these ice packs to keep meat and other types of food cool when you go camping or to a barbeque.

8. Reseal Opened Chips or Sweets

If you haven’t finished a packet of chips or sweets, you can keep them for later. But reseal them first using your vacuum sealer so that the chips and sweets stay fresh.

Final Thoughts

Have you ever used a vacuum sealer machine before? If so, did the airtight bags keep your food fresher for longer? Let us know what your experience was with your vacuum sealer by leaving a comment below. If you haven’t used a vacuum sealer before, now’s the time to get one so you can organise meals and keep your food protected from bacteria and pest infestations.