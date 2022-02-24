Watch Guide: 6 Elegant Burberry Watches for Women

Fashion is when we often think about long hours of sewing clothes, organizing fashion events, collaborating with high-end socialites and celebrities, and luxury brands. Most of these brands were established in many parts of Europe. The British fashion industry is one of the most competitive in the world, building fashion empires for the world to see.

Burberry is just one of the many successful luxury brands since its establishment by Thomas Burberry in 1856. This luxury fashion focuses on creating leather-made items, trench coats, cosmetics, shoes, and other clothing items. Their creative innovation and intelligence have brought them the household name that they are today. Since technology is also growing, Burberry wanted to have its watch collection. You will find out about some pieces from the women’s Burberry watches as you continue reading. These accessories might be the perfect match for your wardrobe for the day.

Find the Perfect Match for That Pink Outfit With the Pioneer Rose Gold Dial Ladies Watch

Warm and pastel colors are trendy nowadays. Fashion has grown into a more mature vibe with the bright and vibrant colors out of the way. Rose gold is the color that many people love. Shoes, bags, sunglasses, and even iPhone colors have rose gold.

If you wish to have a watch that will match your rose gold-themed wear, then the Burberry Pioneer Ladies watch may be the perfect one for you.

The rectangular-shaped dial will give the illusion that your wrist is smaller, perfect if you want to look that way. This stainless steel timepiece is a muted brown color with rose gold accents that stand out. It is finished with calfskin leather and has a 30 m water-resistant feature.

Enjoy That All-White Themed Event With the Women’s Large White Check Tan Leather Strap Watch

White is one of the elegant tones we have today. It is so popular that many fashion events, balls, and weddings use white, especially with swan lake, winter wonderland, and angels-themed parties. Your white wardrobe will be easy to match with many accessories, so maybe you would want to check out the Burberry White Check Watch.

It is a dominant white watch with gold accents on the watch dial for it to stand out more. This watch is uniquely minimalistic, especially with the clean white calfskin leather strap and white watch interior. The watch design has a geometric feel, but it is subtle enough to look elegant. So why not try this classy watch for your next events or business venture?

Live the Golden Fashion Era to the Fullest With the Classic Gold Two-Tone Stainless Steel Ladies Watch 32MM

Gold is the color of fashion for centuries now. Fortunately, it is still relevant today. Gold is also loved by so many people in the fashion industry, especially in accessories. Having legit gold items is luxurious, and anyone would spend their riches to own gold pieces. If you are looking for a gold timepiece for your next great gatsby or Hollywood nights themed party, you might want to check this Burberry watch.

The Classic Gold Ladies Watch is one popular piece from the entire Burberry watch collection. What is unique about this watch is that it has a two-toned (Gold and Silver) stainless steel strap that creates a unique effect when worn. The 32mm diameter is filled with light gold accents and gold watch lines replacing the numerals. If you are having a hard time finding this timepiece, use the model code BU10118.

Become Pretty in Pink With the Women Fuchsia Leather Haymarket Check Watch 34MM

Muted and pastel colors may be trendy nowadays, it will not stop anyone who desires a vibrant colored wardrobe, especially when it is pink. The bright and vibrant colored clothes are perfect for the summer season or days when you want to be casual yet noticeable. Burberry is not only about elegance and class, but they are also about fun. So if you want a watch that has a youthful feel to it, go check out the Women Fuchsia Haymarket Watch.

The watch’s dial is white with silver accents for a monochromatic contrast. And the leather strap is the one that makes it stand out, especially with its fuchsia pink strap on top of a black and white striped one. The Leather Haymarket watch will be a hard one to find, so make sure to use the model code BU9149.

Stick to the Burberry Design With the Unisex Swiss the City Haymarket Strap Watch 34MM

Burberry is popular for its brown, black, red, and white checkered print. It is seen in most of their coats, sweaters, polos, and bags. This well-known design is also now found in their watches. Thanks to the Swiss City Strap Watch, you can showcase the brand with the leather strap.

The 34mm diameter dial is made classy because of its all-white look. It can be easily matched with any casual or formal attire. The design is also simple, with the thin lines drawn across the dial with line indexes in exchange for the watch’s numerals. One part that makes this watch stand out is the brown checkered print fabric strap to complete a head-to-toe Burberry outfit.

Ace That Monochromatic Outfit With the Women’s White Check Stamped Dial Black Leather Ladies Watch 34MM

Black and white is such a perfect match when it comes to putting on a monochromatic outfit. Many people love this color combination because you can style it effortlessly compared to colorful and design-heavy clothes. If you desire to have a watch to match that black and white outfit, then you might want to check out the Women’s White Check Stamped Dial watch.

This watch is one of the simple ones that can easily match a formal, casual, or even a sports outfit. The silver watch dial serves as the white element in the watch, while the black is the leather strap. Using the model code BU9106 will help you find this classic timepiece at any Burberry outlet.

Takeaway

Burberry has proven its class and innovation since it started in the 1850s. No wonder this luxury is relevant and loved by so many up to this day. This brand is one of the pioneers of fashion and luxury, and it would not hurt to try and splurge in one of its pieces. Getting a Burberry watch can say a lot about your taste in fashion. If you want to find more Burberry watches available in the market, make sure to check out WatchShopping.com.