What Are the Different Types of Tobacco Pipes That Exist Today?

Did you know in 2019, about 14 of every 100 American adults (over 18) smoked cigarettes? That’s about 14 percent of the adult American population. So, approximately 34.1 million adults in America smoke cigarettes.

Did you know there are many types of tobacco pipes? If you smoke, you may not have tried a tobacco pipe before.

Since there are so many types of tobacco pies for you to choose from, it’s difficult to make a decision. In this article, we’ll help you choose the best pipe tobacco for you. Keep reading to learn about the different tobacco pipes that exist today.

Types of Tobacco Pipes

Tobacco pipes come in many shapes and sizes. Some of the shapes include Apple, Bulldog, and Billiard. But there are many more shapes tobacco pipes come in.

You may recognize an Apple pipe by its round, apple-shaped bowl. This is one of the most common shapes you’ll find within the tobacco industry.

Tobacco pipes in the Apple family consist of the following examples. Author, Egg, Diplomat, and many more. The “Author pipe” offers a larger alternative to others in the family.

Egg tobacco pipes are, basically, a long apple pipe. Diplomat holds a prince-like feeling and has a slight bend with an oval stem.

The Bulldog family is made up of many pipes as well. Examples include Bull-Moose, Bullcap, and Rhodesian.

The Bull-Moose offers a bent and large alternative to other, thinner pipes. Bullcap has a saddle-shaped stem with a wide bowl for the user. Rhodesian has a similar shape to the Bulldog, but it has a round shank.

Tobacco pipes in the Billiard family include Chimney, Panel, and Pot. Like other families, there are many more included.

The chimney stands out from the rest because of its tall bowl. The Panel billiard pipe has flat sides and a paneled shank. The Pot comes with a short bowl for brief smoking sessions.

Altinay Meerschaum Tobacco Pipe 101-1270

These pipes are some of the best on the market. The company’s service stands at the top and is like no other in the industry.

The Altinay Meerschaum measures about 5.31 inches in length and 2.25 inches in height. This makes it great for fitting into your hand and smoking. With its carved finish, you won’t need a better tobacco pipe.

What You Need to Know About Tobacco Pipes

Since there are so many types of tobacco pipes for you to choose from, you may not know which to pick. Try out the different pipes for yourself and test how they fit into your palm. Once you find the perfect fit, choosing the best tobacco pipe for you shouldn’t be an issue.

There are different families as there are different shapes and sizes of pipes. Learn about the families and search for the pipes within those families. Each pipe has a different-shaped bowl.

For example, the Apple family has many tobacco pipes included within its family tree. The "Author" pipe offers a large variation to others within its family.