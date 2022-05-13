What do Photographers Need to do to Take Good Headshots?

Are you a photographer who struggles to capture high-quality, professional headshots? If you are, do not go anywhere. This article will help improve your headshot photography skills.

Anyone can become a great headshot photographer if they practice hard enough. However, there is a lot of trial and error involved before one can master this art.

Below are a few tips and tricks on what you need to do to create the perfect headshot. You should be taking professional headshot photos like a pro with these tips and constant practice.

Pre-Session Consultations

There are multiple headshots styles, and clients will want different stylistic results. For example, color-graded artistic styles may be perfect in the fashion industry but undesirable in the corporate world.

So before you start taking photos, take some time to talk to your client. Make sure you know how they want to use their headshot. You can even ask the client directly what style they would prefer.

This consultation can happen either face-to-face or over the phone. Avoid communicating in writing to prevent misunderstandings.

Choose the Right Clothing

Neutral, solid colors are usually the best for professional headshots. You want to stay away from anything that will distract from the subject’s face.

If you want a formal style to appear in the headshot, ensure the subjects dress in their best work garments. Men are fond of forgetting their jackets, so try to have one spare close by. And if you can, send reminders to your clients before the photo session.

Have Some Separation From Your Background

Great professional headshots have a bit of separation between the background and the subject. Therefore, it would be best to have a clear foreground subject, typically the head, and an ideally blurred background.

The best way to get this effect is by placing your subject a few feet in front of the background’s elements, whether a desk, a building, a stairwell, trees, or grass. Do not let the subject lean against a wall for indoor headshot portraits. Instead, blur the wall by making them stand a few feet away from it.

Use Proper Lighting

Lighting is a vital part of headshot photography, and you 100% can skimp on the lighting methods you will need to use. Always position and control lighting carefully.

Use even light when taking business headshots. A detailed, balanced effect will produce a great business-style professional headset.

Also, make sure the subject sits or stands 45 degrees away from your camera. However, also ensure their face is pointed directly at it.

Takeaway

Professional headshots are not the most exciting or flashiest forms of photography, but it is still an essential part of the photography industry. Hopefully, now you understand what you need to do to get a good-quality professional headshot.

Your, clients, can do a lot with a good-quality professional headshot. So ensure you deliver the right style and story when you take the headshot. These tips should turn you into one of the best headshot photographers, so keep practicing.