What Is Whiplash Injury? The Common Car-Crash Ailment Explained

It’s not uncommon to experience some level of neck pain after a car accident. Pain is referred to as whiplash injury.

However, not everyone’s neck pain subsides after a few days. Instead, the pain lingers on and may worsen over time. This is what happens when you have whiplash, not neck pain.

But what is whiplash injury? What symptoms are associated with it? How can you tell if you have it?

Read on to learn more about the condition.

Symptoms of Whiplash Injury

The sudden stopping of the body as a result of a collision is what causes whiplash injuries, which are commonly associated with car crashes. It can cause extreme discomfort and pain and can lead to long-term chronic pain if left untreated. Symptoms of whiplash injury range from mild to severe, depending on the severity of the accident.

Common symptoms can include neck pain, neck strain, stiffness, tenderness, pain throughout the back and upper body, blurring vision, and headaches. Numbness and tingling can occur in the arms and hands, and dizziness and fatigue can occur.

In some cases, patients may experience memory problems, difficulty sleeping and concentrating, anxiety, and depression. Whiplash injuries need immediate medical attention to ensure that symptoms don’t worsen.

Treating a Whiplash Injury

Treating a whiplash injury often includes rest, medicines for pain and inflammation, physical therapy, and exercises for a range of motion and strength. It is important to rest, especially after the initial car injuries, to allow the body to heal but also to avoid aggravating the injury. Over-the-counter or prescription medications can help reduce pain and inflammation.

Physical therapy may be beneficial in improving the range of motion, strength, and flexibility. Specific exercises can target areas of pain and tension to help ease symptoms. In severe cases, surgery may be necessary.

Whiplash injuries can range in severity, and many minor issues can be resolved in a few weeks. That’s why it is also crucial to look for an injury from car accident chiropractor to receive medical advice and treatment.

Prevention of Whiplash Injury

Prevention of whiplash injury starts before the accident takes place. By keeping a safe distance from the vehicle in front, having a proper seat and headrest adjustment, and making sure the seatbelt is always worn, one can minimize their risk of whiplash.

It is also important to pay attention to the road, ensuring you are not distracted by other activities. Take breaks on long-distance drives to prevent neck stiffness.

Long-term Effects of Whiplash Injury

Long-term effects of whiplash can include chronic neck and shoulder pain, vertigo, headaches, loss of balance, trouble sleeping, and cognitive difficulties. The injured person may also develop psychological symptoms like depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder due to the trauma of the accident.

The long-term effects of whiplash have serious implications for a person’s quality of life and physical and mental well-being.

Find Out What Is Whiplash Injury

Whiplash is a very serious, everyday car crash ailment that should always be taken seriously. Often, whiplash can fly under the radar, so it is important to visit a chiropractor to properly diagnose and treat it.

Always be ready and be aware of what is whiplash injury in a car crash!

