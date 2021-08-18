What you Need to Know Before Purchasing Your First Home

Many people dream of buying a house. They spend years trying to save up enough money to begin this life changing process. Buying a house is an important decision to make because there are many factors that go into this commitment. You must think about the location, the value of the location that you have selected, the hidden costs associated with this purchase and of course, the mortgage that you have to commit to paying off.

When done correctly, buying a house as a first-time buyer is a great investment that will reap you phenomenal rewards in the long-term. Let’s find out what you should be aware of before you purchase a new home.

What Can You Afford?

Before purchasing a property, you need to have an honest conversation with yourself about what you can afford because what you want and what you can afford are two different things. Seeing where your personal financials stand will make it easier for you to browse through listings that are within your budget range. Be sure to also keep track of your credit score and try to improve it as the better your credit score is, the easier it will be to be approved for a home loan.

Research Your Local Market

The value of the house you will purchase is greatly determined by the area that the house is located in. The more amenities an area has, the more the value of the house will be. For example, if the house is situated near a school, hospital and a shopping centre, this will be a high value property and you will need to budget for it accordingly. You should also work with your realtor to understand how the housing market works in terms of the length of time that majority of the homes within your price range and desired location stay in the market.

Be Wary of Hidden Costs

It’s vital to save up for a deposit irrespective of whether you may be granted a 100% home loan. You need to bear in mind that the more deposit you take out, the less money you will pay during your monthly instalments.

Be very wary of hidden costs that go into purchasing a home as you won’t always have online betting wins to cover these. Many people make the mistake of only calculating their deposit and monthly mortgage repayments. Other costs that you need to take into consideration are your conveyancing fees, transfer fees, and costs for your rates, taxes, levies, and utilities.

Choose a House that Fulfils Your Desires

Buying a house is a long-term commitment. Are you committed to buying a house that will lead you to feeling some sort of buyer’s remorse? Your home is your sanctuary, your peace of mind, a place where you will rest your head, potentially raise your family, and host friends and family. You cannot compromise on buying a house that will for example be too small because your budget is a bit tight. Sit down and ask yourself what your needs are and what you cannot compromise on when it comes to buying your home. This will assist in helping you choose a place that fulfils your needs.