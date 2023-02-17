Which Is Better, the Skoda Karoq or the Skoda Kodiaq?

Skoda has a strong foothold in the SUV industry because of the brand’s great looks and good durability. Because of their similarities, the Skoda Karoq and Skoda Kodiaq are often compared.

Skoda Perth has earned a well-deserved reputation for producing high-quality family vehicles. The Kodiaq was its first try at a big SUV with seven seats, and when it was introduced in 2016, expectations were high. It is the first Skoda vehicle to have technology such as predictive pedestrian protection, tow help, area view, and manoeuvre assist.

In 2017, the Skoda Karoq was introduced as an indirect successor to the popular Skoda Yeti. The near-cult following of the automobile was disappointed by its more conventional look. However, like the Kodiaq, it was so meticulously conceived and manufactured that it immediately ascended to the top of its class. Let’s evaluate the differences between the Skoda Karoq and Skoda Kodiaq to determine which is best for you.

Exterior Design

The significantly bigger Kodiaq is obviously longer, higher, and more upright than the Karoq. In addition, the rear overhang is extended to accommodate the third row of seats. Nonetheless, both vehicles are unmistakably Skodas. Their grilles and headlamps are similar in form but vary in size. Each front and rear light has a crease running down the side. The cladding on the sides of the lower body is also the same.

Their back ends aren’t identical, but they were definitely designed by the same person. The Kodiaq and Karoq are both attractive vehicles that are sophisticated enough to blend in anywhere. The Kodiaq is 4.6 metres long, 1.9 metres wide, and 1.7 metres tall, whereas the Karoq is 40 cm shorter, about 10 cm narrower, and approximately 10 cm shorter.

Interior Design

A large number of standard features are shared by the Skoda Kodiaq and Skoda Karoq. Among the features are tyre pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors, LED lighting, an 8-inch touchscreen in the centre console, and Amundsen sat nav. Both will have heated seats beginning with the second trim level for customers looking for a little more comfort.

They also have the same infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen as well as Bluetooth Smartlink for Apple CarPlay. Unfortunately, Android Auto still needs a cable connection throughout the full Skoda Perth lineup.

They do, however, vary in terms of the number of trims available and, as a result, the features provided throughout the spectrum. The Skoda Karoq has three trim levels, but the Kodiaq has five, including the limited-edition Laurin & Klement design.

The Karoq comes preinstalled with a few comfort amenities, which is good. Both front seats have manually adjustable lumbar support, the passenger seat is height adjustable, and the second row has rear air vents. In contrast, these are things that would need at least one trim level increase on the Kodiaq.

The Skoda Karoq includes a WLAN connection, a colour multifunction trip computer, a driver fatigue sensor, head and knee airbags, and a hill start assist for the driver’s comfort.

The Skoda Kodiaq is differentiated by extra safety features such as hill-hold assist and automatic emergency braking. Convenient features include a rearview camera, front parking sensors, a space-saving spare wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirrors, and LED rear fog lights. These may not be at the top of your priority list, but it’s nice to know that you don’t have to pay more for them.

Security and Dependability

When the Karoq and Kodiaq were accident tested by Euro NCAP, both got a five-star rating, and their scores were almost equal across the board. As a result, they create solid, safe family vehicles.

Reliability is more difficult to assess, but both vehicles are built on reliable Volkswagen Group chassis, and neither has a history of disappointing owners, so that you can purchase with confidence. Skoda Perth offers a standard three-year, 60,000-mile warranty, which is sufficient but not outstanding.

Additional Features

Both vehicles go above and beyond the typical equipment we’ve come to expect in contemporary automobiles, such as power steering, rear parking sensors, and temperature control, to give a really delightful driving experience. The Karoq’s Smartlink provides a superior mobile phone connection, enabling the driver and passengers to use the applications on the linked device without touching the phone. This makes it simpler and safer to navigate maps and music playlists.

The Kodiaq Luxury Pack adds Surround Area Perspective, which utilises several cameras positioned around the car to offer a bird’s-eye view of the automobile and its environment. It also has a chilled glovebox, cup and bottle holders, and other storage places around the interior.

Conclusion

The Skoda Karoq and Skoda Kodiaq are both excellent SUVs from the manufacturer. Three persons could fit comfortably in the back of either vehicle and still have plenty of room for their luggage. The majority of your features and equipment will be the same across both versions, and the true difference will be in the size and performance of the automobiles.