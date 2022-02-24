2022 Best Places to Experience Winter in Michigan

Michigan is well-known for its winter climate due to its proximity to the Great Lakes. It has some of the highest annual snowfall averages of anywhere in the U.S. No matter where you go in Michigan, you will find many winter attractions and wonderful things to do.

Wayland

Enjoy winter sports and have a first-class gambling experience in Wayland, Michigan. The tribal casino Gun Lake is located 20 miles northeast of Allegan, close to Lake Michigan. The land-based casino features some thrilling gaming options and the Gun Lake online casino offers another convenient, entertaining experience.

Stay at one of the hotels not far from the casino, such as the Best Western Plus Wayland Hotel, which is only about three miles away. Bay Pointe Inn and Restaurant is about eight miles away. Snowmobiling, ice fishing, and winter skiing are some of the sports you can do here in winter.

Houghton

The City of Houghton on the Keweenaw Peninsula is famous for outdoor sports. The nature parks are the perfect place for some cross-country skiing. The trails offer great views of the water and the forest. If you’re using cross-country skis for the first time, there are ski groups that will give you pointers. Cross-country skiing is a favorite activity in the community and after doing it for the first time, you will have no doubt about why.

Munising

Munising is on the shores of Lake Superior, and in winter, you get the opportunity to explore its ice caves. The Eben Ice Caves form annually. As the water drips through the gorge in the Rock River Canyon, it forms ice walls you can climb or view from every angle. This is one of Michigan’s most scenic places and if you want to travel to snowy places in winter, you won’t be disappointed.

Alpena

Alpena is a popular Northern Michigan town to visit in the winter. Fat tire biking is a popular winter sport in this town. The town has numerous bike paths and you can ride through snow and ice. Many places in town offer equipment rental so you can explore the best natural trails through forests where you can also see other local sights. Saving up money for a trip to Alpena would include securing your finances online.

Petosky

Petosky is situated on the coast of Little Traverse Bay. It is famous for all its three ski resorts. There are many different terrain types for every skill level so it doesn’t matter whether you want to ski for the first time or you have plenty of experience. You will also enjoy the views of Little Traverse Bay and the surrounding mountains.