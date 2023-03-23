5 Fun Things to Do in Orlando

Are you heading to Orlando for a family vacation with the kids?

Orlando is known for its amusement parks, and there are plenty of fun things to do for the whole family. So head on out to the sunny state of Florida this December and enjoy the beautiful theme parks and fun adventures with your kids.

Here are our top 5 things to do in Orlando.

1. Go to Theme Parks

Orlando has some of the most amazing theme parks in the world. Whether you are looking for rides, roller coasters, or interactive experiences, Orlando theme parks have it all.

For added fun, try some of the live entertainment shows that most of the parks have to offer, like fireworks shows, parades, and theatrical productions. Shopping, dining, and special events like Halloween and Christmas parties are also available.

2. Shop Extravaganza

There’s something for everyone on this shopping adventure, with eclectic boutiques and an array of designer stores. Shop Extravaganza includes an artist alley where you can buy handmade goods, as well as a variety of food trucks and live music.

In addition to traditional retailers, there are also antique and collectible dealers, along with arts and crafts exhibits. A wide variety of items make it easy to find a gift for your special someone or put together a great outfit.

3. Catch Some Sun and Fun at Orlando’s Beaches

Orlando offers seemingly endless opportunities for fun in the sun. From sunbathing and swimming to surfing, boat rides, and fishing, the possibilities are endless.

Clearwater Beach is known for its beautiful white sand and stunningly blue waters, while Cocoa Beach is known for its wide range of surfing classes and equipment rentals.

4. Eat Your Way through Town

If you will visit Orlando, some of the most fun things to do include exploring the diverse culinary landscape. There are unique restaurants representing different cultures and cuisines, as well as food trucks and carts scattered throughout the city.

Enjoy world-famous theme park-inspired snacks, explore the bustling city’s craft breweries, and indulge in local specialties like plantain chips, gator tails, and stone crab.

5. Visit an Escape Room

If you are looking for something to do in Orlando that is unique, then it should be at the top of your list to explore these escape games. An Escape Room is a real-life game where you and your friends are locked in a themed room and must work together to solve puzzles and decipher hidden clues to group out of the room in an allotted time.

This creates a fun and exciting team-building experience for everyone! You can also add an extra layer of fun to your group’s adventure by signing up for a virtual Escape Room, which allows for an escape room adventure from the comfort of your home!

Learn Things to Do in Orlando

Explore the city’s nature parks, such as the Wekiva Springs State Park and Adrenalin Air Sports, and get an adrenaline rush while ziplining or jumping around on trampolines.

Spend an evening at the Hard Rock Café or at the Bob Carr Theater to watch a live music performance or a one-of-a-kind show. And if you’re feeling adventurous, take a flight over the city in a hot air balloon and get ready for a breathtaking sight of the cityscape.

These are just some of the many fun things to do in Orlando that can keep you entertained and engaged for the whole day.

