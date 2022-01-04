6 Airport Travel Tips You Need to Remember

The FAA handles over 16 million flights every year! That’s an average of 45,000 planes taking off every single day.

If you’re about to be a passenger on one of those planes, then you’ll want to make sure you prepare the right way. From getting stuck at a security checkpoint to missing your flight, there’s a lot that can go wrong. Don’t worry though, this article will go over everything you need to know so that you can fly with confidence.

Read on to learn the best travel tips for surviving the airport.

1. Weigh Your Luggage at Home

The key to a successful flight is preparing ahead of time at home. Before you even step foot into the airport, there are a few things that you’ll want to make sure you have squared away. For one, you’ll need to weigh your luggage.

It’ll only cost you a few dollars to buy a luggage scale. But if you wind up over-packing and don’t find out until you get to the airport, you could wind up paying hundreds of dollars for your bulky luggage.

Find out the exact weight requirements for your flight, and double-check your luggage’s weight before leaving home. If you’re having issues with over-packing, just put more stuff in your carry-on bag.

2. Charge Your Electronics

Another thing you should do before leaving home is to charge all of your electronics. Some airplanes have USB power ports, but not all of them do. Even if you think you’ll be able to charge your electronics in the airport itself, you never know what might go wrong.

You might be running late for your flight, or all of the available outlets could be in use. To eliminate any stress or anxiety, juice up your phone, tablet, and laptop before leaving for the airport.

3. When to Check-in

When should you check-in for your flight? As soon as possible!

You can check-in online up to 24 hours before the flight takes off. Checking in advance is a great way to get the perfect seating assignment.

Some budget airlines give you discounts when you check in early. Not only will we be able to get the seat you want, but you might be able to save a few dollars too!

4. Bring Your Own Snacks and an Empty Water Bottle

Bringing your own snacks is one of the best travel tips we have to offer! Have you ever had to pay for snacks at the airport? Then you already know how expensive they can be!

A simple bag of M&M’s can easily cost $3 or more. Not only are the snacks expensive, but it’s unlikely you’re going to find that specific treat you’re looking for. To satisfy all of your travel cravings, we suggest packing your own snacks.

Here’s a list of some of the best airport snacks to pack:

Variety of nuts Fruit leather Energy bar

If you pack the right mix of nuts, you’ll be able to curb your hunger while also getting the protein you need. Almonds, cashews, and sunflower seeds are full of all sorts of nutrients that will help you enjoy your flight. Another plus of packing light snacks is that you won’t have to worry about getting stuck in the airplane bathroom.

You should also go one step further by filling an empty water bottle. Make sure that the water bottle is empty. Otherwise, you’re not going to be able to get it through security.

Once you go through security, find one of the airport’s water bottle refill stations. You’ll be happy to be able to enjoy a refreshing sip of water that you don’t have to pay for.

Another pro tip; don’t go hungry waiting for a taxi or Uber after you land. Sites like xecutiveshuttleandtransport.com can help you secure affordable transportation. That way you can land and head straight to dinner.

5. Travel Tips About What to Wear

It can be tempting to dress to impress when you go to the airport. However, what you should really be doing is dressing for comfort.

One of the best ways to stay comfortable on your flight is by wearing layers. While you’re in the airport itself, you’ll probably be hot. You’re going to be walking around a lot and dealing with large crowds.

Once you’re situated on the airplane, it’s easy for things to cool down–fast. Instead of shivering your way through the clouds, make sure you have layers to help keep you nice and warm. You’ll be able to easily take your layers on and off so that you’re always at the perfect temperature.

Always wear socks too. While flip-flops might be comfortable, they’re not going to keep your feet warm on your flight.

If you’re somebody who likes to wear shoes without socks, consider what that’ll be like during the security check-in. When they have you take your shoes off, you’ll have to walk around on the dirty airport floor with bare feet—ewh! Not only should you wear a pair of socks, but bring an extra pair, just in case something goes wrong.

6. Preparing for Security Checks

If you want to get through the security check-in without any issues, you should learn what goes in the bins. For one, you’re not going to be able to take any type of full water bottle with you through the security check. You’re also going to need fast access to your passport and id, along with the ticket.

You can set your personal items and carry-on bags directly on the conveyor belt. As far as the bins go, you’re going to want to put your keys, phone, shoes, jacket, belt, and sunglasses in the containers.

Do laptops go in the bin? Yes! Your laptop will get its own bin so that it’s easy to scan. Ensure that the laptop is in a laptop bag with an easy-to-access external zipper.

Get Ready for Takeoff

Now you know some of the best travel tips for having an easy-breezy flight. Successful airport trips are all about preparation, so start getting your items in order today.

Go ahead and pre-pack your bags and weigh them with a luggage scale. Remember that you can always add more to your carry-on if you need to.

We hope this article gave you the peace of mind you deserve about your upcoming flight. For more ways to make life easy, see what the rest of our website has to offer.