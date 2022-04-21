7 Fun Things To Do in San Juan Puerto Rico

Crowned a top 10 travel region by Lonely Planet, Puerto Rico blends old-world charm with tropical beauty. This tiny island packs plenty of thrills, and San Juan Puerto Rico is the center of it all.

Lie on white sand in the palm shade. Breathe in the history of old San Juan. Dance till dawn.

It can be hard to know where to start. From the moment you land, your head will spin with the vibes of the city, or maybe from a pina colada; your choice.

We have 7 fun ways to kick-start your trip. Let’s stroll down the cobbles of La Isla del Encanto!

1. Sink Your Toes Into the Sand

San Juan beaches will satisfy even the most demanding sunseekers. Stretch out on Condado beach. Soak up the urban vibe at Playa del Capitolio.

Travel to Isla Verde to swim with the bioluminescence at dusk. Voted Best Urban Beach by USA Today.

2. Time Travel in San Juan, Puerto Rico

San Juan is home to the 2nd oldest church in America, Catedral de San Juan. Castillo San Felipe del Morro has stood since 1539. Its turrets still aim over the Caribbean.

Puerto Rico is older than the United States itself. Dive into the history of its Taino people, the native inhabitants of Puerto Rico.

3. Tuck Into Cocina Criollo

Meat and seafood lovers are in paradise. And there’s plenty of Nuevo Latino, vegan, and vegetarian food to devour too!

Try Lechon Asado – BBQ pork – at San Juan restaurants. Taste rustic bliss with arroz con habichuelas – Caribbean rice with beans. Head to the waterfront for grilled seafood platters.

4. Feel the Beat of San Juan Nightlife

As the sun sinks into the waves, San Juan turns on the lights. The cobbled streets rock with Latin rhythms, salsa, reggaeton, and dance beats.

Feel the buzz of a street party at La Placita. Here, locals chat and dance into the dawn. Sip a cocktail and join them!

Ready to turn things up? Head to one of San Juan’s nightclubs like 7eight7.com. Dance all night until the sun peaks over the palms.

5. Visit Vieques and Culebra

Take it easy and head to Vieques or Culebra. These beaches are some of the finest in the Caribbean, and they are a short ferry ride away from Ceiba.

Watch these tropical jewels rise from the sea, embracing you with endless sandy bays. Leave your footprints in the surf and stay till sunset.

6. Take a Rum Tour

Legend attests that Puerto Rico is the home of the Pina Colada. Puerto Rico and rum have been an item since the 1600s.

Take the Acua Expreso ferry from San Juan to Catano. Visit the Bacardi distillery. Learn mixology skills to impress your friends back home.

7. Celebrate San Juan’s 500th Birthday

San Juan, Puerto Rico, knows how to party all year round. But in June 2022, San Juan will celebrate 500 years of history with a fiesta!

Time your visit with San Juan’s birthday. Head to local spots like La Placita and jam with the locals. You can join the festivities all year.

Let San Juan Puerto Rico, Enchant You

We hope you’re ready to enjoy all San Juan Puerto Rico, has for you. Once your feet are on the ground, this island will open up with possibilities.

Every time you walk the old city cobbles, you will discover more of this Caribbean gem. Book your flight and join us in the palms.

We have more travel, lifestyle, and entertainment tips for you on our site. Check us out today!