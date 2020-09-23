Aloha! These Are Hawaii’s Must-Sees

Hawaii is one of the world’s most famed holiday destinations. It is featured in movies, it is well known for its pristine, turquoise beaches and it is the perfect place for travellers to relax and unwind. However, when a destination is as hyped up as Hawaii is, it can often be difficult to figure out what to do when you visit, especially if you have a limited amount of time or are not up to date with travel trends. We have put together a list of Hawaii’s top attractions and must-sees so that if you ever visit, you know where to go and what not to miss out on.

Punalu’u Beach

One of the first things that stands out about Punalu’u Beach is its black sand. This is a result of lava pouring into the ocean waters and cooling instantly. It turns the sand into this beautiful, dark shade that contrasts the bluest ocean in the most beautiful way. Be sure to visit this beach, if for nothing more than a fantastic Instagram shot. As an added bonus, sea turtles prefer nesting in the warmer black sands. You might see some of these precious creatures, but remember, as with all wildlife, you need to keep your distance from them – we don’t want to scare off any of the newly-hatched babies!

Swim with the sharks

This may sound scary, but we don’t mean vicious sharks that are known to eat people. Instead, we mean the lone tiger shark or perhaps a school of sandbar sharks. Freediving with apex marine predators is sure to get your adrenaline pumping, though. After a 5-kilometre boat trip to Haleiwa, North Shore Oahu, you will find yourself at a natural shark aggregate site. Yes, there will be sharks and it will be a memorable day for sure, but there is also a very high chance that you will get to see dolphins, whales and turtles in the distance as well. This is a must-see for adrenaline junkies and nature lovers.

Iolani Palace

Did you know that Hawaii’s rich history includes the only monarchy in the United States? If you love fun facts and entertainment like this, you can check this site online. Iolani Palace was completed in 1882 by then-King David La’amea Kamananankapu Mahinulani Naloiaehuokalani Lumialani Kalakaua (King Kalakaua for short). This incredible palace was also once home to the first reigning queen of the Kingdowm of Hawaii, Queen Lili’uokalani. She was also the last monarch. A trip to Iolani Palace is sure to be memorable and is a fantastic way to enjoy one of the most spectacular living restorations in all of Polynesia, all the while learning about Hawaii’s royal lineage.

Waimea Canyon

Known as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific”, Waimea Canyon offers jaw-dropping views of the 16-kilometre long natural phenomenon. The canyon was formed by millions of years of steady rainfall, which eroded the land. The word “Waimea” means “reddish water” in Hawaii, which speaks to the canyon’s beautiful red soil. Canyon Drive will take visitors to a lookout point, but beginner and seasoned hikers alike will enjoy the rolling road into the mountains that end at Koke’e State Park.