Beer Gardens Popping Up in Just in Time for Summer Weather in Pennsylvania

Summertime is finally at the door. It is the time when Americans love to enjoy their drinks outdoors. There is no better place to sip a cold beer than a beer garden. Summer weather in PA is expected to have a mix of rains, patchy clouds, and temperatures ranging from 840 to 910. In preparation for this summer, the rate at which beer gardens are popping up across the US hasn’t ever been witnessed. Here are some of the best beer gardens to visit this summer.

The Liberty Bell Beer Garden, Bensalem, PA

The Liberty Bell Beer Garden is located within the Parx Casino facility in Bensalem, PA. In 2022, it was voted best in overall service and outdoor dining beer garden. The beer garden is spacious and offers more than just hard drinks. It is a place for dining mouth-watering specials like rotisseries chicken, pork loin, and grass-fed prime rib.

Diners can also visit the casino facility to bet on the tables, and slots, do sports betting or watch live games. Bettors who want to bet from home can access the PA online casino products from their devices and place their winning bets.

Parks On Tap Beer Garden, Philadelphia, PA

Parks On Tap Beer Garden opened its doors to the public on May 20, 2022. It is located at the Fairmount Water Works in Philadelphia. It is a hybrid type of beer garden offering a wide range of experiences to both locals and tourists. Visitors will enjoy beers, food, soft drinks, and wine – all served in an outdoor setting facing a sweeping riverfront.

Morrisville, Bucks County, PA

Before 2018, Morrisville was a lush green farm. One corner of the farm was transformed into a scenic beer garden. Located in Bucks County, Morrisville has charming, arranged tables and a beautifully designed lumbar perimeter wall. It is a unique place for beer, wine, and lots of food harvested from Snipes Farm. In the evening, visitors get entertained with live music. They light bonfires and play lawn games. A visit to Morrisville on a sunny day in summer reminds visitors about experiences like of a Hawaiian vacation.

The Barley Mow, West Reading, PA

The Barley Mow is in West Reading, PA. This amazing beer garden provides more than 700 of the best beer brands in 2022. A large variety of the brands are sold in bottles and cans. Visitors can also choose to fill their glasses with rotating taps. There are different stores around where visitors can shop on their way home or just enjoy window shopping.

Dancing Gnome, Pittsburgh, PA

Dancing Gnome opened in October 2021. It is located in a transformed steel warehouse next to the river. The beer garden has 16 beer taps with spacious outdoor seating spaces. All the beer served is brewed within the facility.