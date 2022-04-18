Best Ways to Enjoy Hawaii on a Budget

If someone offered you an all-expenses paid trip to Hawaii, would you go? If you’re like most people, the answer is a resounding yes! Hawaii is a gorgeous place with perfect weather, friendly locals, and delicious food. It’s also an expensive vacation destination that requires a solid budget prior to arriving. However, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to visit this paradise. If you’ve been wondering where the best places in Hawaii without breaking the bank, you’ll want to continue reading.

Financing Your Trip

Before we get into all the wonderful things to do in Hawaii on a budget, it’s best to think about how much money you want to spend, and how you’re going to finance your vacation. Hawaii is known to be pricey, so it’s a good idea to create a financial plan you can stick to prior to going. For instance, if you’ve been saving for this long-awaited vacation and know exactly how much you’ll spend, then all you need to do is decide the best way to divide up your travel funds.

On the other hand, if you’ve gone over your travel itinerary and realized that it’s a bit more than you planned, you’ll need to figure out a way to pay for your trip. You can either cut your vacation short, save now, and go later. Or there are possibilities to cash in on your unused assets. You can sell your life insurance policy with a life settlement. If you choose the latter, you’ll receive a percentage of the total value of your policy. How much you receive depends on the type of policy and how long you’ve been paying on it. In most cases, you can receive a percentage of the total value, which you can then spend as you wish. Either way, it’s always best to have your finances worked out ahead of time to avoid overspending.

Hit The Beach

With so many beautiful beaches in Hawaii, the hardest part will be deciding where to go. In Oahu, you can check out Waikiki Beach. Alternatively, you can head over to Kauai and kick back and relax on Poipu Beach.

Attend a Luau

No one can go to Hawaii without attending a traditional luau. Most hotels hold them for guests; however, you can also find them on their own. Some of the top ones to check out are Chef Luau in Oahu and The Feast in Maui.

Go Hiking

Both islands of Oahu and Kauai offer scenic trails of lush greenery and waterfalls. You can also strap on a pair of great hiking boots and take a 2-hour hike up to Diamond Head and its volcanic cuff.

Whale Watching

From sea turtles to dolphins, Hawaii is full of water adventures and aquatic life everywhere you turn. However, if you really want to experience all Hawaii has to offer, you need to go whale watching. You can get the best views on Maui. In addition, you can suit up and go snorkeling in Hawaii’s crystal-blue waters. There are plenty of scuba instructors who can teach you the ropes.