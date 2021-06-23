Budget Friendly Holiday Destinations

Most of us spend our lifetime dreaming of traveling to another country. Experiencing a different culture, tasting their local cuisine and exploring their magnificent hidden treasures. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the exorbitant costs associated with traveling, this hobby is considered as a luxury for many.

What if I told you that there are countries to visit that will not break your bank? Fortunately, you can still enjoy the luxury of traveling within your means and make the most of it. Let’s have a look at these amazing holiday destinations that are not only breath-taking but are cost effective too.

Vietnam

If you are looking for affordable countries to travel to, Asia is absolutely one of those continents you need to explore. Vietnam is a country in the South-eastern parts of Asia and is known for its beautiful beaches, bustling streets, and its Buddhist pagodas. Vietnam’s Capital city is Hanoi and has about 4.7 million people living in it.

What makes Vietnam affordable are the prices of their food, drinks, accommodation, and transportation. The country is well known for its street food and most natives prefer to buy street food as opposed to eating at restaurants as the former is quick to prepare and cheaper. Accommodation is reasonable because the dollar to the Vietnamese Dong is quite significant. Their accommodation varies from back packing hostels, Airbnb’s to standard and luxurious hotels. One of the cheapest modes of transportation in Vietnam is the motorcycle.

Not only are they affordable and if you buy crypto currency you won’t have to spend it, but they are also quick as they can manoeuvre their way through bustling streets. This mode of transportation is not for the faint hearted because the drivers tend to be quite reckless.

Mexico

Mexio is by far one of the most affordable countries to visit in North America. This country is located at the South of The United States of America and is known for its vibrant people, colourful culture, spicy cuisine, and its stunning scenery.

Mexico is a relatively affordable country to visit, however, if you go to major cities such as Mexico City, you will have to spend a little bit more to enjoy the full experience. Like many other inexpensive countries to visit, Mexican street food will make your money go a long way. If you cannot stomach some of the indigenous food, opting for Western restaurants will be ideal. Mexican accommodation consists of different price ranges to accommodate all travellers. These range from back packing hostels, guest houses, standard and luxurious hotels.

South Africa

A continent that does not get as much tourists as it should is Africa. This is quite unfortunate because this continent is filled with so much culture, history and wildlife. One of the most visited African countries is a country that is on the southern tip known as South Africa.

This country is known for its friendly people, sunny weather, rich history and its safaris. South Africa is a tourist destination that caters to different types of tourists. Whether you enjoy large metropolitans or prefer to sip a whiskey overlooking the sunset at a beach, or spending your days at a lodge, traveling in a game car while on a safari. Whatever your preference is, your trip to South Africa is sure to be a reasonable one.