Cabin Trips: Outdoor And Indoor Winter Activities

With winter approaching, now is the ideal time to plan a trip for the chilliest months of the year. This time of year can be perfect for travel, whether you enjoy appreciating the season by indulging in a winter wonderland, staying at cabin vacation rentals in Paoli Peaks Ski Resort, IN, or hitting the mountains. In this post, we will list the best activities to do during winter. Continue reading as you prepare for a snow trip with your loved ones.
Outdoor activities:
- Do Sledding. Sledding delivers a wintery double surprise. Not only is sailing down a snowy hill an exciting and terrifying combination, but hiking back up to go another round is excellent cardio exercise. Don’t forget to pause for hot cocoa to keep warm.
- Go Skating. Skate or teach your kids to skate. The best thing about winter is that you can go to one of the many outdoor rinks and have fun in the fresh air.
- Have a winter hike. Take a winter hike through a park or the woods. Gather up items you come across and paste them onto durable paper to create a lovely nature collage. Take some lovely snowy photos instead. See how many animal trails you can find in the forest.
- Try Skiing. Nothing beats the feeling of wind in your hair as you race down the slopes in the bright winter sun. It’s also beneficial to your health. If you don’t live in an area with enough altitude, try cross-country skiing somewhere else.
- Play snowballs outside. Make the best of the snow by grouping up and going outside to have a snowball fight. It’s more fun than you’d think and will undoubtedly end in laughter.
- Go Camping in the snow. While winter camping involves more equipment than summer camping, getting outside is rewarding at any time of year. Consider drinking hot coffee by a fireplace, preparing delicious camping meals, and hugging for warmth.
- Build snowman. Make a snowman with your family or neighbors. Give out prizes to the most artistic and well-dressed snowman.
- Make snow angels – Nothing beats making snow angels after a snowfall. See if you can think of any other creatures to play with in the snow.
- Play snow or ice hockey – Look for nearby outdoor venues or safe ponds to join in a hockey. If the snow isn’t falling as much as you’d like, street hockey or ball hockey is equally enjoyable.
Indoor activities:
- Build an outdoor or indoor fort – Take the time to create a snow fort if there is enough snow. If you want something a little warm and inviting, gather some pillows and blankets and build a fort in the living room. See who can build the best fort and have a warm and comfortable pajama party one night.
- Make a hot chocolate drink – Nothing beats a steaming mug of hot chocolate to warm you up. Make it a game by putting together a hot chocolate bar with tiny marshmallows, candy canes, shavings of chocolate, and your favorite sweets as garnishes.
- Play board games – Bring out your board games and challenge one another to a game of Clue, Monopoly, or an original Chess tournament.
- Bake cookies – Organize a cookie competition with your neighbors and family. Everyone makes their favorite recipe, and the kids will serve as judges. The children could also make simple awards as prizes and distribute them, or they could assist in decorating the cookies.
- Make a letter for your loved ones – Disconnect for the afternoon and spend it writing handwritten letters. A handwritten note would be appreciated by grandparents, distant friends, or even folks abroad. Writing down your feelings will reconnect you to your dear ones, even if they are in a different country.
