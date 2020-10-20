Double-Duty Beauty Items For Seaside Holidays

As a female traveller, I too have faced the dilemma of “should I, shouldn’t I?” when packing for a beach holiday. After all, who doesn’t want their eyebrows on fleek or have a smoky eye to complement a cheeky grin while you enjoy a glass of bubbly. The below items are great to have for any beachside trip you’re going on.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a wonderful moisturizer and can double as a thick shaving cream. If you’re heading for a sun, sea, and sand holiday, ensure you apply coconut oil, as a masque to your hair, at least once a week to deep condition your lovely locks (keep it in for a half hour before rinsing out and shampoo as normal afterwards). You can also use it to exfoliate in the shower if you mix it with a small amount of sugar.

Baby Powder

If you haven’t brought along a bottle of dry shampoo, baby powder works well at getting rid of oily hair and can even be used to prevent unsightly underarm sweat stains or shoe odour (great if you’re going to be doing a ton of walking).

Vaseline / Petroleum Jelly

A favourite of mine, with numerous uses is the simple tub of Vaseline (also known as Petroleum Jelly). A lick of it on your eyebrows will tame stray hairs, a smudge of it along your brow-bone passes as an impromptu highlighter, and you can apply a small amount of it to your eyelid for a dewy glow. It can be used in lieu of mascara to slightly darken and define your lashes, and it works wonderfully as a moisturiser for your skin at night after a shower. It can also be used to protect your lips, remove make-up, smooth cuticles, soften hard heels, and more!

Eyeliner

If you’re concerned about replacing mascara with Vaseline, eyeliner is a perfect substitute to draw attention to those pretty peepers – they’re not called the windows to your soul for nothing. Eyeliner is the perfect day-to-night assistant. Use a light line for the daytime, and when darkness falls, use a thicker line and smudge it to create that smoky look that will take you from dinner to a night out on the town. You may need to apply an additional coat or two of the product though as you get to know more about how it works with your body.

Dual-purpose Cheek Stain

We’re very lucky to live in an age where companies are striving to make our lives easier. One of the best products around is a dual-purpose cheek stain. You can use it as intended for your cheeks, but can also apply it as a lipstick or an eye-shadow. You can find a variety of makes but I really like the one from The Body Shop. If you find it’s a bit dry on your lips, apply Vaseline or coconut oil before or after applying your first coat for a glossy appearance. If you opted to apply the Vaseline first, it will lock in moisture so your lips don’t dry out and appear cracked.

Other tricks and tips: