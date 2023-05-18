Five Things People Forget About Hawaii

Hawaii, with its breathtaking beauty and unique culture, has long been a dream destination for travellers from all over the world searching for a tropical paradise. However, beyond the picture-perfect beaches and swaying palm trees, there are intriguing secrets and lesser-known facts that make this oft-visited archipelago even more fascinating than it appears to be.

We’re well aware that our readers are well-versed in all things Hawaiian – our website is called Hawaii Army Weekly, after all – but there are things about the islands that even its inhabitants or regular visitors sometimes forget. For that reason, we thought that today was as good a time as any to remind you of some of the things about Hawaii that we’re all occasionally guilty of forgetting or taking for granted. Join us as we explore five things you might have forgotten about Hawaii, uncovering hidden gems and surprising tidbits that will ignite your curiosity and deepen your love for these enchanting islands.

Hawaii’s Mystical Petroglyphs

We all know about the wonderful experience that awaits anybody who visits Hawaii in the present, but the island also has a long and fascinating history going back hundreds – perhaps even thousands – of years. Among the lush landscapes of Hawaii, ancient petroglyphs offer a glimpse into the cultures and civilisations of the island’s distant past. These rock carvings, etched by the ancient Hawaiians, depict various symbols, figures, and stories.

One remarkable place to witness these intriguing artworks is the Pu’u Loa Petroglyphs, also known as the Olowalu Petroglyphs, in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Take a leisurely stroll through the lava fields, and you’ll discover a sacred site where generations have left their mark, bridging the gap between the past and present. The trail begins in Lahaina and is a quarter of a mile long. The oldest of the pictures etched into the basalt is believed to be three centuries old, but who’s to say that they aren’t even older than that?

Breathtaking Stargazing

While Hawaii might best be known for its sun-kissed beaches, which are best seen in daylight, the islands also offer a celestial treat for astronomy enthusiasts. Thanks to its remote location and clear skies, Hawaii is home to world-class observatories that provide breathtaking views of the night sky. When we say “observatories” we’re not necessarily talking about telescopes or radar dishes. There are plenty of open spaces where anybody can stand and take in a vista of the night sky that could be compared favourably to any similar view anywhere in the world.

Mauna Kea, a dormant (or possibly not-so-dormant) volcano on the Big Island, is one such celestial haven where stargazers can witness the wonders of the universe. Peer through powerful telescopes and let the sparkling constellations ignite your sense of wonder and awe, or just gaze up with your naked eye and appreciate the light show that the universe has laid on for you.

Casino Inspirations

The fact that you won’t find any traditional land-based casinos can’t be found in Hawaii doesn’t mean that there isn’t a connection between Hawaii and gambling. As some of you might be well aware, the popularity of online casinos has exploded elsewhere in the world in recent years, and the people who make online casinos and casino games have turned to Hawaii for inspiration more times than we can even count. The renowned beauty of Hawaii has proved to be the perfect lure for players looking for somewhere new to place their wagers.

While providing you with a complete list of casinos and casino games inspired by Hawaii would take us the rest of the day, there are some definite highlights we can name. Hawaiian Fever by Tom Horn Gaming is a popular title, as is Hawaii Vacation by Spinomenal. That’s just two from a selection of several hundred, which is why you’ll find Hawaiian-themed games even when you go looking for something seemingly unrelated, like the full list of Monopoly Casino sister sites. There’s no connection between Hawaii and Monopoly, but Monopoly Casino needs to stay stacked with the most popular games – and that’s why you’ll find the beauty of Hawaii threaded through the games selection at all of its sister sites.

Underwater Majesty

There is quite literally more to Hawaii than meets the eye. Beyond its stunning shores, Hawaii can boast of hosting a mesmerising underwater world. The islands are teeming with vibrant coral reefs, abundant marine life, and awe-inspiring dive sites. You could spend a whole Hawaiian vacation underwater if you chose to, foregoing the sites on the islands in favour of what lurks beneath and around them. Bear in mind, however, that you’ll occasionally need to come up for air!

Kealakekua Bay, located on the Big Island, is arguably the best-known and most popular haven for snorkelers and divers, offering a chance to swim alongside graceful manta rays and colourful tropical fish. Explore the depths and witness the kaleidoscope of colours that lie beneath the surface, where an aquatic wonderland awaits.

Magnificent Waterfalls

Hawaii’s lush landscapes are dotted with cascading waterfalls that evoke a sense of awe and tranquillity. While many of you reading this are already familiar with the famous Waikiki Beach, few tourists and even some long-term residents are aware that the islands are also home to several breathtaking waterfalls.

Venture off the beaten path to discover hidden gems like Waimoku Falls in Maui’s Haleakala National Park or Manoa Falls on Oahu. Feel the mist on your face and let the thunderous roar of cascading water transport you to a world of natural serenity. There are few things in nature more incredible than seeing a waterfall in full flow – and there are few places on Earth better suited to providing you with that experience than the Hawaiian islands.

Hawaii, with its allure and enchantment, never ceases to amaze. Beyond the idyllic beaches and swaying palm trees, the islands are brimming with fascinating secrets and hidden wonders. From ancient petroglyphs to celestial stargazing, Hawaii offers a tapestry of experiences that ignite curiosity and capture the souls of those fortunate enough to experience them. If you’re coming to Hawaii, remember to pack your sense of adventure, embrace the aloha spirit, and let Hawaii’s hidden treasures reveal themselves as you embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery.